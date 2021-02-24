Catalog Management System Market 2021 Precise Outlook – IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Coupa Software Inc., ServiceNow Inc

The Catalog Management System Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The Catalog Management System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report + All Related Graphs (Covid-19 Update):

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356101/catalog-management-system-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=A11

Catalog Management System market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Coupa Software Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Proactis Holdings Plc, Fujitsu Limited, Broadcom Corporation, Comarch SA, Zycus Inc, GEP Worldwide, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Salsify Inc., amongst others.

Industry News and Development:

– June 2020 – Coupa Software Inc., announced that it has acquired BELLIN Group, a leading provider of treasury management software (TMS). With a long history in the treasury, BELLIN’s cloud-based TMS platform improves visibility and control over cash and optimizes treasury processes. The acquisition will extend Coupa’s value within the treasury, payments, and working capital processes, strengthening Coupa’s position as a comprehensive and indispensable platform for managing business spend.

Key Market Trends:

IT & Telecom Vertical to Drive the Market

– Alepo’s next-gen Digital BSS platform, with a built-in product catalog, is designed to increase revenue and customer loyalty by facilitating a rapid TTM for innovative products and services. The centralized Alepo Product Catalog gives CSPs the flexibility to agilely respond in a continuously evolving market across multiple access technologies with fine-grained prepaid, postpaid, and hybrid plans.

– Catalog Management System has led to a catalog drove business processes strategy and the concept of an active/dynamic product catalog in business and IT architecture. According to Infosys Limited, catalog-driven architecture realizes several benefits, such as up to 25% increase in straight-through provisioning, 60-80% reduction of average handling time for order capture, 25-30% reduction of manual handling effort for capturing and executing customer orders, up to 80% improved time-to-market for product enhancements and launches.

Asia Pacific (APAC) to be the Fastest Growing Region of the Market

– APAC is foreseen to be the fastest-growing region in the global catalog management systems market during the forecast period. Rapid economic developments, digitalization, globalization, and the increased adoption of cloud-based technologies are expected to drive the APAC region’s catalog management systems market. According to Minsheng Securities, the cloud computing market in China has increased from CNY 4.2 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach CNY 69.2 billion by 2021.

– The catalog management market in the Asia Pacific is expected to be fueled by an increase in the adoption of catalog management solutions by many SMEs in the region. The growth of the e-commerce sector in the region is also estimated to drive the catalog management market during the forecast period. For instance, as per IBEF & Morgan Stanley, the market value of the e-commerce industry in India was approximately USD 50 billion in 2018. This number was estimated to reach USD 200 billion by 2027.

Browse full report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356101/catalog-management-system-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=A11

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated Market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. MarketInsightsReports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales): Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com