Cannabis Market Stakeholders With Covid-19 Impact Analysis: Top Industry Trends & Segments Forecast 2021-2028

Global cannabis market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 34.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

cannabis market the report includes major players such as O.penVAPE Shop., The Cronos Group, Tilray, Marley Natural, Aurora Cannabis, Cara Therapeutics, ARUMA LABS HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED, Medcan Australia, Sundial Growers Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, The Scotts Company LLC, Aphria Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., Cannatrek.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Cannabis Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global Cannabis market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global extended reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cannabis as follows:

History Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year to 2027

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Cannabis Manufacturers

Cannabis Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cannabis Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

What are the Global Cannabis Market Segmentation:

By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

By Product Type: Buds, Oil, Tinctures, Others

Usage: Medical, Recreational

By Crop Variety: Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa, Others

By Distribution Channel: Physical, Digital

