Call Center AI Market Outlook, Strategies, Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Global Forecast To 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Call Center AI Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Call Center AI industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Call Center AI Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global call center AI market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4735.10 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased adoption of automated services in business operations along with innovations/advancements in AI.

Market Definition: Global Call Center AI Market

Call center AI (Artificial Intelligence) is a specialised application of AI for customer engagement helping automate the operations of business. This application of AI essentially means that the customers are engaged in solving the issues of customers without requiring the need of specialised agents to communicate with the customers. The AI suggests solutions based on the issue present by the consumer, and if the problem is complicated then the complaint is forwarded to a human agent.

Market Drivers:

Increased usage of AI amid a need to present unique customer solutions; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing requirements of customer engagement platforms because of a surge of customer engagement services through social media; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Significant surge in the amounts of data being generated and better effectiveness associated with AI analysis is expected to foster growth in the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of guidelines for the development and advancements of the technology; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack of applications in complicated issues faced by customers due to the limited engagement of AI in call centers, expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Call Center AI Market

By Component

Compute Platforms

Solutions

Services Consulting System Integration & Deployment Support & Maintenance



By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Retail & E-Commerce

Healthcare

Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Hospitality

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Microsoft announced that they had agreed to acquire XOXCO, with the company dealing in development of software and services for conversational AI. This acquisition is a complement to Microsoft’s strategy of developing AI driving its innovations for a variety of applications and businesses.

In October 2018, Google announced that they had acquired Onward, AI chatbot, for an undisclosed agreement although the founders of the start-up will be integrated into Google. This acquisition will help Google in further advancing and modifying its own service offering, the “Google Assistant”. They plan to provide automated customer services and sales assistants for businesses.

Competitive Analysis

Global call center AI market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of call center AI market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global call center AI market are IBM Corporation; Google; Microsoft; Oracle; SAP SE; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Nuance Communications, Inc.; Avaya Inc.; Haptik, Inc.; Artificial Solutions; Zendesk; Conversica, Inc.; Rulai; Inbenta Technologies Inc.; Kore.ai, Inc.; EdgeVerve Systems Limited; Pypestream Inc.; Avaamo; Talkdesk, Inc; Creative Virtual Ltd.; SmartAction LLC; Bright Pattern, Inc.; RankMiner; Genesys, among others.

Major Highlights of Call Center AI market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Call Center AI market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Call Center AI market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Call Center AI market.

