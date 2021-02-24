Business Intelligence Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status and Application Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Business Intelligence Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Business Intelligence industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Business Intelligence Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Business Intelligence Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20.37 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 42.62 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in adoption of IoT based technologies that have been caused by the significant emergence of IoT in every aspect of industries and business operations.

Market Definition: Global Business Intelligence Market

Business intelligence can be defined as the category of technological solutions and services employed by an organization for the analysis of data created through business operations and analysis of information associated with the business structure. It involves the usage of intelligence technologies which handle significant amounts of data which is historic, current and predictive/projected viewpoint which is gathered after the analysis.

Market Drivers:

Growth in usage of cloud and cloud computing is one of the major factors driving the market growth

Increasing demand of analysis-based and data-evident business decisions; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Requirement of large capital funds for the installation and integration of this technology in business operations; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Variations in structure of industries and regions causing complications in regulations and compliances; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Business Intelligence Market

By Component Platform Software Services Professional Services System Deployment & Integration Support & Maintenance Consulting Services Managed Services

By Data Type Structured Data Unstructured Data Semi-Structured Data

By Technology Mobile Cloud Social Others

By Deployment Model On-Demand On-Premises

By Organization Size Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Application Predictive Asset Maintenance Fraud Detection & Security Management Supply Chain Optimization Network Management & Optimization Workforce Management Sales & Marketing Management Operations Management Others

By Industry Vertical BFSI Telecommunications & IT Retail & Consumer Goods Healthcare & Life Sciences Manufacturing Government & Defense Energy & Utilities Transportation & Logistics Media & Entertainment Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Pegasystems Inc. announced that they had purchased the assets of Infruid Labs, which will help in enhancement of Pegasystems Inc.’s product portfolio and enhance the customer experience for the existing products and services provided by the organization through better visualization and interpretation experiences.

In January 2019, Continuum Managed Services announced that they had acquired Brightgauge. This acquisition is a strategic decision taken by Continuum Managed Services which will significantly improve the customers serviced by them and will help enhance their presence globally.

Competitive Analysis

Global business intelligence market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of business intelligence market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the business intelligence market are Microsoft; SAP SE; IBM Corporation; TABLEAU SOFTWARE; Oracle; SAS Institute Inc.; QlikTech International AB; MicroStrategy Incorporated; Information Builders; Pegasystems Inc.; Continuum Managed Services; Hitachi Vantara Corporation; TIBCO Software Inc.; Sisense Inc.; Verizon Wireless; RACKSPACE US, INC.; Cisco; AT&T Intellectual Property; Juniper Networks, Inc.; VMware, Inc; GoodData Corporation; TARGIT; ALTERYX, INC.; Birst, Inc.; Fair Isaac Corporation; Salesforce.com, inc.; ALTEN Group and Stratebi.

Research Methodology

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Major Highlights of Business Intelligence market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Business Intelligence market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Business Intelligence market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Business Intelligence market.

