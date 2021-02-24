Business intelligence and analytics software market is set to grow at a CAGR of around 8.3% from 2019 to 2027, owing to factors such as working on shared projects and concurrent business process: says Absolute Markets Insights

Large hospitals and healthcare companies primarily want their workflows to be more efficient to reach optimal targets & customer demands Business intelligence and analytics software market participants generally offers two software types which includes predictive analytics and prescriptive analytics. A company named Cloudera, located in San Francisco offers Enterprise data hub that can help payers, providers and device & drug manufacturers in the healthcare domain store big data and develop predictive business models that support patient care using machine learning techniques.

The application is primarily able to recognize and analyze data in various formats that consists of electronic health records, gene sequencing, wearable & sensors and clinical notes amongst others. They tend to create predictions which helps the healthcare organizations deliver better patient service and care.

Some of the Business intelligence and analytics software market participants include Avanade Inc., Cluvio GmbH, Domo, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation., IBM Corporation, Accenture, Logi Analytics, Looker Data Sciences, Inc., Microsoft, Oracle, QlikTech International AB, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated., Sisense Inc., Software AG, TABLEAU SOFTWARE., TIBCO Software Inc., Yellowfin International, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Data scientists at hospitals conduct text research such as a combination of ambient light plus patient care using application’s interface. The machine learning model embedded into the same will correlate the factor ambient light with patient care outcome and search for patterns in the database to essentially show how ambient light might improve or deteriorate infant conditions present in the ward. The results usually comes in a graph format that shows how fast infants who are exposed to ambient light, might recover or aggravate , measured in the number of days. The recovery here will essentially mean fewer days in hospital. On the other hand, deterioration will mean more days spent by the patients in a hospital.

Recently, a provider of diagnostic insights to physicians and hospitals named Quest Diagnostics consolidated, processed and analyzed the structured and unstructured data to obtain innovative clinical insights. The offering also enabled Quest to deliver new products named as Population Lab Insights that shows its clients the gaps in patient care and also helps in scrutinizing individual patient results, to ensure that the tests conducted by them are proper in nature.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global business intelligence and analytics software market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue as well as sales volume across regions and further, across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers regional production volume and capacity analysis. The geographical analysis of Business intelligence and analytics software market done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

