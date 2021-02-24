Business Card Software Market to Surge with $3,065.8 Million of Industry Revenue by 2027 – Haystack, IntSig Information, NCH Software, PENPOWER TECHNOLOGY, VISION-E

Business cards include personal information of companies, which can be transmitted through various channels, such as PCs and mobile terminals. In 2018, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by the European Union affected various businesses across the globe. Japan has ramped up the severity of their rules to match the GDPR requirements so that companies can transfer data more seamlessly. In Singapore, the GDPR has comparably strict requirements on obtaining clear consent and authentic interest before data can be used. Singapore, in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), is one of the most important trading partners of the European Union, with several enterprises falling under the power of the GDPR. Thus, it is mandatory for the business card software vendors in many of the APAC countries to follow GDPR guidelines.

APAC Business Card Software Market to Grow at Highest CAGR during Forecast Period

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC are the major contributors to the business card software market in the APAC region. The region holds potential for large number for marketing and sales meetings as well as product launches. The top 9 countries in the region based on meetings and events activities are Singapore, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, Japan, India, and South Korea, respectively. APAC is well-known for rising trend of building relationships among suppliers, planners, and owners. China is one of the potential countries in terms of business activities in the region since the country has increased its visibility with advertising and a better reach to worldwide customers. China has developed as a popular destination for meetings and events.

Key Findings of Study:

Increase in business events and conferences worldwide is driving the demand for business card software worldwide. In addition to this, increasing preference for cloud-based solutions is further complementing the adoption of this software. However, availability of free software options may act as hindering factors for the growth of the business card software market. Despite some limitations, rising demand for digital business cards and use of big data technology to create advanced business cards are some of the key factors that are anticipated to drive the growth of the business card software market in the near future. A few key players operating in the business card software market include ABBY, Adobe Inc., BeLight Software Ltd, CAM Development, and Haystack.

The major stakeholders in the global business card software market ecosystem include hardware & component providers, business card software manufacturers, government organizations, industry associations, regulatory bodies, distributors & resellers, and end customers. Hardware & component providers provide various components and parts to business card software manufacturers providers. A few key business card software solution providers included in this report include ABBY, Adobe Inc., BeLight Software Ltd, CAM Development, and Haystack, which play a crucial role in enabling the technology advancements and adopting business card software.

