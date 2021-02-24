Building Analytics Market Scope, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, Analysis by 2026; COVID-19 to Affect Future Growth Trajectory

Building analytics is used for enhancing the building infrastructure in terms of energy, comfort, and overall development. Generally, building analytics is used for advanced life cycle managed services that deliver automated fault detection, diagnosis, and real-time performance monitoring for buildings. With rapid urbanization and industrialization, the need for constructing various structures is on the rise, consequently driving the global building analytics market. Companies are rapidly developing user friendly solutions, which is anticipated to drastically increase demand for building analytics solutions in the near future.

Nowadays, there is a significant trend toward making large commercial buildings more responsive, energy efficient, and easy to maintain. Various organizations have introduced new technologies and innovation to enhance building analytics solutions. There has been significant demand for technological solutions from architects and engineers in the construction industry for decades. Building analytics technology plays a vital role in enhancing the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry. For instance, many CPG companies have specialized teams providing building analytics services or capabilities. Analytics services enhance decision making in existing business processes.

Today, countries around the globe have become proactive in adopting new technology. Due to the penetration of business intelligence among developing countries, demand for building analytics solutions is increasing rapidly. Governments and various vendors are willingly investing in technologies in construction services, primarily engineering and architecture. Building analytics is a rapidly evolving technology. Therefore, vendors need to keep up with developments in order to main their competitiveness. A number of countries around the world are starting to realize the importance of building analytics technology and are developing their own capability. Countries and regions such as China, Australia, and Europe are adopting building analytics technology. Furthermore, an increase in adoption of smart building and cloud computing technologies are supplementing the growth of the building analytics market. However, the need for additional expenditure in order to avail building analytics services is expected to hamper the building analytics market in the next few years. Lack of awareness for building analytics is one of the restraints of the building analytics market. Nevertheless, with a significant rise in the population across the globe, construction activities are estimated to increase substantially. This is projected to create potential growth opportunities for the building analytics market in the coming years.

The building analytics market can be segmented based on component, organization size, application, end-user, and region. Based on component, the market can be classified into software and services. The software segment can be further divided into on-premise and cloud-based. The services segment can be further categorized into managed and professional services. In terms of organization size, the building analytics market can be segmented into small and medium enterprises (SME) and large enterprises. Based on application, the building analytics market can be classified into security management, fault detection and monitoring, energy management, emergency management, parking management, operations management, elevators and escalators management, and network management. In terms of end-user, the building analytics market can be divided into manufacturing facilities, residential buildings, commercial building, public places, government building, factories and warehouses, and educational institutes.

Based on region, the building analytics market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is estimated to hold a significant share of the market due to strong adoption and penetration of building analytics technology in construction and designing as well as the presence of prominent building analytics vendors across the region. Europe and Asia Pacific are emerging regions of the building analytics solutions market.

Major players operating in the building analytics market are Schneider Electric, General Electric Company, IBM Corporation, Siemens, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Lucid, EnerNOC, BuildingIQ, Senseware, KGS Buildings, ENGIE Insight, BuildingLogiX, and Lutron Electronics.

