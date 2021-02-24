Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market : Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market – Overview

Bones have a natural tendency to heal. However, if the defect surpasses a critical size, then bone grafting is the preferred option. Bone grafting is a surgical procedure that replaces the missing or damaged bone with a natural or synthetic bone. The bone grafts and substitutes market is expanding significantly, due to advancements in the treatment of complex bone diseases. The synthetic bone graft segment is anticipated to expand during the forecast period, as synthetic bone grafts provide a promising solution for rapid recovery from diseases. Increase in the incidence of chronic bone diseases has fueled the demand for products that offer rapid and efficient healing. Thus, a majority of hospitals have shifted their preferences toward advanced products. The products help decrease the average length of stay in hospitals through early recovery from diseases. This, in turn, helps reduce surgical costs, due to decreased length of hospital stays. Therefore, a rise in the demand for advanced products that increase therapeutic outcome drives the bone grafts and substitutes market.

The global bone grafts and substitutes market has been extensively analyzed based on product, material, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global bone grafts and substitutes market has been segmented into allografts, synthetic bone grafts, and xenografts. The allografts segment has been further sub-segmented into demineralized bone matrix (DBM) and others. Based on material, the global bone grafts and substitutes market has been classified into ceramic-based, polymer-based, growth Factor-based, cell-based, and others. The ceramic-based segment has been further classified into calcium phosphate, calcium sulfate, and others. The polymer-based segment has been further categorized into polylactides, polyglycolides, polyurethanes, and others. In terms of end-user, the global bone grafts and substitutes market has been divided into hospital, orthopedic clinics, and others. Each of the segments has been analyzed in detail for market trends, recent developments, outlook, and opportunities. The report provides current and future market size for each segment and sub-segment for the period from 2018 to 2026, in terms of revenue in US$ Mn, considering 2017 is the base year and 2016 is the historical year. The compound annual growth rate (%CAGR) for each market segment has been provided for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 along with the estimations of market size.

In terms of region, the global bone grafts and substitutes market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been further sub-segmented into major countries and sub-regions. The current and future market sizes, in terms of revenue (US$ Mn), of these regional markets and their major countries have been provided in the report for the period from 2016 to 2026, with their growth rate (%) for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study also offers a list of recommendations and highlights of the market for new companies willing to enter the market and for existing companies aiming at increasing market shares. The information is likely to help companies in the decision-making process.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and market trends such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends that influence the current and future status of the bone grafts and substitutes industry. The report also covers market attractiveness analysis and key market share analysis in the market overview section in order to provide a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global bone grafts and substitutes market.

The report concludes with the company profiles section that includes key information about the major players in the market. Key players profiled in this report include AlloSource, DePuy Synthes, Integra LifeSciences, NuVasive, Inc., Stryker, Wright Medical Group N.V., Xtant Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, and Medtronic. Each of these players has been profiled in the report considering parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments.

