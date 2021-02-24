Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021-2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Biopharmaceutical Logistic market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Biopharmaceutical Logistic market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Biopharmaceutical Logistics investments from 2021 till 2026.

Deutsche Post DHL, GEODIS, Kuehne + Nagel, AmerisourceBergen, UPS (Marken), FedEx, Panalpina, DB Schenker, Nippon Express, XPO Logistics, SF Express, CH Robinson, CEVA, VersaCold, Sinotrans, DSV, Kerry Logistics, Agility, Air Canada Cargo

According to this study, over the next five years, the Biopharmaceutical Logistics market will register a 4.0%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 88200 million by 2025, from $ 75260 million in 2019.

Biopharmaceutical Logistics is the logistics of Biopharmaceutical, medical and surgical supplies, and other products needed to support doctors, nurses, and other health and dental care providers. Because its final customers are responsible for the lives and health of their patients, medical logistics is unique in that it seeks to optimize effectiveness rather than efficiency. Medical logistics functions comprise an important part of the health care system: after staff costs, medical supplies are the single most expensive component of health care. To drive costs out of the health-care sector, medical logistics providers are adopting supply chain management theories.

Air shipping is set to dominate the biopharmaceutical logistics market. The expansion of the air shipping segment is attributed to air freight being the fastest way of transporting pharmaceutical products with negligible damage or product deterioration, which is desired for transporting temperature-sensitive vaccines and critical biologic drugs. However, air shipping has a limitation of volume which can be transferred, so sea shipping and ground shipping will outpace air shipping in volume growth during the forecast period.

This report segments the global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market based on Types are:

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

Based on Application, the Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market is Segmented into:

Ground Shipping

Sea Shipping

Air Shipping

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

