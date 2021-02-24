Beer Cans Market Top Manufacturers 2021 – Crown Holdings, Inc., Ball Corporation, Can-Pack S.A., Toyo Seikan Kaisha,Ltd

The Market Research on the “Beer Cans Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Beer Cans market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Beer Cans investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Beer Cans Market witnessed a shipment of approximately 90.2 million units of beer cans globally in 2020 and is estimated to reach to 110.9 million units by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.6% for the forecast period (2021-2026).

The prominent players in the Global Beer Cans Market :

Crown Holdings, Inc., Ball Corporation, Can-Pack S.A., Toyo Seikan Kaisha,Ltd, Shenzhen Xin Yuheng Can Co., Ltd, Daiwa Can Co., Kaufman Container, ORG Technology Co., Ltd., Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– June 2019 – Corona beer launched interlocking cans to replace six-pack rings. The design and campaign for this new Fit Packs is a collaboration between the maker of Corona and the United States advertising company Leo Burnett. Also because of the portable nature of the interlocking cans, it wont be necessary to use plastic bags to carry them.

– Mar 2020 – Aiming to appeal to the local consumers and also increase its brand presence, a Brazil-based craft beer brand Bierland converted 100% of its product portfolio to be packaged in the beverage cans in collaboration with Crown Embalagens Metlicas da Amaznia S.A., which is a subsidiary of Crown Holdings, Inc.

Key Market Trends: –

Aluminium is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

– With the increasing production of craft beer, the demand for canned aluminum beer is increasing and according to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States has grown to approximately 8,386 and many of those breweries are moving to aluminum because its cheaper, has better shielding properties for beer, and has a smaller environmental footprint.

– Presently, 12-ounce is still the predominant size on the market, but the 16-ounce has shown some tremendous growth throughout the last few years in the aluminium can segment.

– Alcon launches BRAUS craft beer in cans and has partnered with Ball Corporation. Beer in cans grew 7% in Russia (2017-2018) and following the popularity of convenient and stylish aluminum cans in the Russian market, BRAUS adds to 35% of new beer and cider launches in cans year to date.

– Aluminum cans have a higher global recycling rate at 69%, according to Resource Recycling Systems, while aluminum cans in the United States contain 68% recycled content compared to 3% for plastic bottles, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This will enhance high rate of usage of aluminium can for craft beers.

– With the increasing consumption of craft beer across various regions, the beer cans market is witnessing a positive growth. Consumers are increasingly preferring craft beer brewed by both small and big breweries. Also, consumers are becoming increasingly clear on the fact that they want products that fit their lifestyle. According to Brewers Associaton, in the United States, the production of Craft Beers in 2019 was 34.6 million barrels as compared to 2018 having 32 million barrels. With increasing production of craft beers, the supply of cans especially aluminium cans will increase effectively.

Asia-Pacific Account for Significant Market Growth

– The Asia-Pacific beer cans market is primarily driven by changing cultural trends, the expanding population, growing urbanization, and the rising popularity of beer among the younger population.

– In this region, consumers are increasingly shifting toward gluten-free beers, which are made of millet, barley malt, corn, potato, rice, soybean, and sorghum. Also, beer consumption is growing at over 6 percent per annum in China, India, and Vietnam. Hence, the growing innovation in flavors and preparations is likely to drive the demand for beer which will increase the growth of beer cans.

– Heineken, an Amsterdam based company, increased its stake in Bangalore based United Breweries, which is Indias largest beer manufacturer, thereby offering high growth potential for the beer packaging industry in the country, which will raise the usage of beer cans.

– Japanese companies are striding up their business in Southeast Asia to cash in on the region’s growth. This time they are pouring investment into food and beverage containers. Japans Showa Denko will invest about USD 64 million to boost its aluminum beverage can and can lid production capacity in Vietnam.

