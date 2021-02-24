Barcode Software Market 2021 Ongoing Trend with Most Demanding Players as Bluebird, Datalogic S.P.A., Honeywell, NCR, Zebra, Dynamic Systems, CVISION, DENSO ADC, General Data Company, Zebex

Barcode Software Industry Research Report study on Market strategy, Industry share, Growth factors, Revenue, Opportunity, Demand and Forecast. It helps identify each of the prominent hurdle to Growth, apart from identifying the trends of Barcode Software market.

Barcode is an automatic identification technology that finds applications in asset management, package tracking, time tracking, and so on. Barcode software solutions help in design and generation of barcodes, offer traceability feature, and read printed barcodes along with providing scanning abilities. The need for accurate real-time data collection process; and increased use of barcode in logistic & transportation and healthcare sector are the key factors driving the barcode software market growth.

The barcode software market was valued at US$ 609.46 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,046.74 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2027.

The barcode software market is segmented on the basis of application, vertical, and geography. Based on application, the market is segmented into asset management, package tracking, employee attendance and time tracking, and others. The asset tracking segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period; the market for the same is expected to grow at the 7.3% CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Based on vertical, the market is segmented into manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail, healthcare, and others. The manufacturing segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019, whereas the transportation and logistics segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the Barcode Software market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Barcode Software market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Barcode Software market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Bluebird Inc.

Datalogic S.P.A.

Honeywell International, Inc.

NCR Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Dynamic Systems Inc.

CVISION Technologies

DENSO ADC

General Data Company

Zebex Industries Inc.

The “Global Barcode Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Barcode Software market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Barcode Software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Barcode Software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Various enterprises are offering software development kits (SDKs) that are highly efficient and advanced. The SDKs offered by the providers in the market helps in transforming smartphones, tablets and other wearable devices into enterprise-grade scanners. A few of the common capability features of such SDKs include barcode scanning, augmented reality, text recognition, and ID scanning. For instance, Scandit offers SDKs on native mobile apps, featuring capabilities such as high-performance barcode scanning, text recognition, and augmented reality (AR).

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Barcode Software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Barcode Software Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Barcode Software market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Barcode Software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

