Bank Kiosk Market Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 27.54% by 2026

The Market Research on the “Bank Kiosk Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Bank Kiosk market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Bank Kiosk investments from 2021 till 2026.

The bank kiosk market was valued as USD 315 million at a CAGR of 27.54 % over the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The prominent players in the Global Bank Kiosk Market :

NCR Corporation, Diebold Inc., Glory Limited, KIOSK Information Systems, Nautilus Hyosung Corporation, GRG Banking, Korala Associates Limited (Kal Atm Software), Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions Corp., OKI Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Shenzhen Yi of Computer Co. Ltd, and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– July 2019 – NCR Corporation, a technology leader for the financial industry, has acquired D3 Technology, Inc., a leading provider of online and mobile banking for the Large Financial Institution (LFI) market. Adding D3 expands NCR Digital Banking into new market segments, including U.S. large banks and over time, international banks.

– June 2019 – Diebold Nixdorf, a global leader in driving connected commerce for the banking and retail industries, unveiled the DN Series, a family of self-service solutions designed to anticipate the needs of a progressively transforming industry. Leading banking brands, including Fifth Third Bank and BNL Gruppo BNP Paribas, are among the 18 financial institutions in 13 countries already piloting the DN Series.

Key Market Trends: –

Multi Function Kiosk Expected to Grow at a High Rate during Forecasted Period

– Multi-function kiosk in bank offers services such as cheque deposit facility with CTS interface, bill payment facility using a debit card and Net banking, browser-based Internet Banking, noncash/inquiry services including balance inquiry and mini statement, among others.

– Multi-Function Kiosk helps in integrating different functionalities in a single platform helping various organizations to reduce their capital expenditure on investing in separate machines. Low capital expenditure in application development, equipment purchases, installation, and maintenance are major factors driving banks to adopt multi-function kiosks over single-function kiosks.

– Further, the customer is preferring self-service solutions because it reduces their effort and time of performing banking transactions. According to a study by Source Technologies, self-service retail banking kiosks can offer significant improvements to physical branch locations.

– For instance, usually, it takes customers 9 minutes to get an official check from a bank teller. But with self-service kiosks, the customer can get an official check in 40 seconds. Hence, customers can get their checks 13.5 times faster with a self-service kiosk.

– Kiosk in the bank also offers employees to focus more on complex tasks and customer services reducing their time and effort on daily routine transactions which are expected to drive the demand of the bank kiosk market across the emerging economies.

Asia-Pacific to Have Fastest Growth Rate in Bank Kiosk Market

– Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecasted period. The governments in the Asia-Pacific region are taking efforts to enhance the development of the Fintech industry and provide innovative banking solutions. The main aim behind the increased adoption of Fintech solutions is to attract international innovators in the market and take banking to the next level.

– Further, the deployment of self- service kiosks is also increasing especially for the population which prefers banking through interactive kiosks to traditional banking. The market for self-service kiosks in the Asia-Pacific region is in the growth stage.

– Moreover in emerging countries like India, major banks such as SBI, PNB, Bank of Baroda, among others are offering kiosk banking for the convenience of the customers.

– For instance, Oxigen made a foray into the much needed financial inclusion sector with India’s largest bank, State Bank of India(SBI) in 2011. Through this partnership, Oxigen delivers mainstream financial services to the bank-excluded masses of India using remote biometric-enabled technology for kiosk banking.

