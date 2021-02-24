Autonomous Data Platform Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Size, Growth rate 2020 -2027

The research and analysis conducted in Autonomous Data Platform Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Autonomous Data Platform industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Autonomous Data Platform Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global autonomous data platform market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 22.35% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for autonomous data platform from SMEs and rising adoption of cloud technology are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Autonomous Data Platform Market

An autonomous data tool analyses a specific customer’s big data infrastructure to address crucial company problems and ensure optimal database usage. This helps the businesses to improve and increase their data management abilities. They are specially designed to manage and optimise the big data infrastructure. Many companies are adopting this platform because it helps the IT professional to manage processes more easily. They are widely used in different industries such as a healthcare, BFSI, telecommunication and media, government among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of cognitive computing technology and advanced analytics will drive the market growth

Rising amount of complex data will accelerate the growth of this market

Growing volume of unstructured data due to the phenomenal growth of interconnected devices and social media will also contribute as a factor for this market growth

Rising demand for omnichannel experience from retailer will also propel the market growth

Market Restraints:

Complicated analytical process will restrict the growth of this market

Lack of skilled and trained professional also hampers the growth of the market

Problem associated with the maintaining sync between quality and safety acts as a restricting factor for this market growth

Segmentation: Global Autonomous Data Platform Market

By Component

Platform

Services Advisory Integration Support and Maintenance



By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Deployment Type

On- Premises

Cloud

By Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

Manufacturing

Telecommunication and Media

Government

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Oracle announced the launch of their Oracle Autonomous Database which is the first self-repairing, self-driving, and self- driving database cloud service. This new database uses machine learning so they can help the industries and provide them with high security and performance ability. This launch will help the company to expand their Oracle Cloud Platform Autonomous Service

In May 2017, Qubole announced the launch of their first autonomous data platform which will consist of three new platform Qubole Data Service (QDS) Enterprise Edition, QDS Community Edition and QDS Cloud Agents. The solution can smartly automate and evaluate the use of the platform to create more efficient information centres. With this launch, the company is s constructing an independent information platform with smart automation to tackle the challenges faced by companies in scaling up their information teams and projects

Competitive Analysis

Global autonomous data platform market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of autonomous data platform market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global autonomous data platform market are Oracle, Qubole, Inc., IBM Corporation, MapR Technologies, Inc, Cloudera, Inc, Ataccama, Gemini Data Inc., Denodo Technologies, Datrium, Inc., DvSum, ALTERYX, INC., Zaloni, Paxata, Inc, The Linux Foundation, Teradata, DXC Technology Company, Intellias Ltd., among others.

Research Methodology: Global Autonomous Data Platform Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Major Highlights of Autonomous Data Platform market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Autonomous Data Platform market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Autonomous Data Platform market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Autonomous Data Platform market.

