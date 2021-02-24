Automotive Internet of Things Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2027 | Apple, Inc., AT&T Inc., Audi AG, Cisco Systems

Automotive Internet of Things Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

Automotive IoT, as the name suggests, is the integration of IoT invehicle vehicles, allowing for in-vehicle, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication. Increasing consumer inclination towards autonomous driving vehicles is one of the major factors for growth of the automotive IoT market over the forecast period. Driverless cars require large volume of data for analysis and are connected with cloud based traffic and navigation services, which aids them in navigating on roads. This has led to increasing demand for internet connectivity in automotive vehicles.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Apple, Inc., AT&T Inc., Audi AG, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Google Inc., Intel Corporation., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Sa, and Tomtom N.V.

Automotive Internet of Things Market Taxonomy:

Global Automotive Internet of Things Market, By Offerings:

Hardware



Software



Services

Global Automotive Internet of Things Market, By Connectivity Form Factors:

Embedded

Tethered

Integrated

Global Automotive Internet of Things Market, By Communication Type:

In-Vehicle Communication

Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication

Vehicle-To-Infrastructure Communication

Global Automotive Internet of Things Market, By Application:

Navigation



Telematics



Infotainment

