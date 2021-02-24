Automotive Floor Mats Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2020 – 2027 | 3M, Auto Custom Carpet Inc., Autotech Nonwovens Pvt Ltd., Conform Automotive, Feltex

Automotive Floor Mats Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

The automotive floor mats market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing preference for lighter, more efficient, and aesthetically-pleasing automotive floor mats in the automotive industry. Although automotive mats are one of the highest-selling accessories in terms of volume, their low average selling price does not offer high revenue and profit. Automotive floor mats that are custom-fit offer edge-to-edge protection and add to the aesthetic quotient of the vehicle. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the global automotive floor mats market was valued US$ 7.91 million in 2017, and is expected to witness 4.1% growth rate to reach US$ 8.23 million by 2018. This growth is attributed to increasing automobile production worldwide. For instance, according to Organization Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA), 4.49 million vehicles were produced in India in 2016, which later reached to 4.78 million units in 2017. Furthermore, increasing preference for comfort and safety among the populace in vehicles is expected to boost demand for automotive floor mats during the forecast period.

Press Release: Automotive Floor Mats

No Of Pages: 166 Pages

Expected Value Till Forecast: US$ 12.01 Million by 2026

Request For PDF Brochure: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2588

Global Automotive Floor Mats Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- 3M, Auto Custom Carpet Inc., Autotech Nonwovens Pvt Ltd., Conform Automotive, Feltex, GAHH LLC, RACEMARK International, LLC, Lloyd Mats Inc., German Auto Tops Inc., Lear Corporation (Masland Corporation), Low & Bonar PLC, Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd., Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Walser GmbH, MacNeil Automotive Products Limited (WeatherTech), Husky Liners, Inc. (Truck Hero, Inc.), and Lund International, Inc.

Buy This Premium Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2588

Automotive Floor Mats Market Taxonomy:

Global Automotive Floor Mats, By Product Type:

Rubber Mats



Plastic Mats



Textile Mats



Others

Global Automotive Floor Mats, By Application:

Passenger Cars



LCVs



HCVs

Global Automotive Floor Mats, By Sales Channel:

OEMs



After Market

Discount Before Purchase: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/2588

At the end, Automotive Floor Mats Market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands. Automotive Floor Mats Market reports provides all data with easily digestible information to guide every businessman’s future innovation and move business forward.

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Our Related Reports:

Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes

Training