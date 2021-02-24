Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth by 2027 | Alstom SA Autoliv Inc. Denso Corporation General Electric Company Hexagon AB

Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

Collision avoidance system tracks the object of collision risk and accordingly prompts or initiates evasive action to avoid collision. Increasing installation of sensors in automotive vehicles such as ultrasonic sensors and infrared sensors and rising installation of autonomous emergency braking system to reduce collision and electronic stability control system to reduce danger of skidding and losing control are some of the major factors that drives growth of the automotive collision avoidance system market.

Global Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Alstom SA, Autoliv, Inc., Denso Corporation, General Electric Company, Hexagon AB, Honeywell International, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Siemens AG, and Wabtec Corporation

Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market Taxonomy:

Global Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market, By Device

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Night Vision (NV)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Global Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market, By Technology:

Radar

LiDAR

Camera

Ultrasonic

