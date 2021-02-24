Automotive Adaptive Front-Lighting System Market Set for Prosperity in Future

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, “Automotive Adaptive Front-Lighting System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The global automotive adaptive front-lighting system market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period (2020–2030), on account of the rising concerns over increasing fatal accidents, particularly along sharp curves, and stringent government regulations mandating the installation of these lighting systems in new vehicles. In addition, rising consumer awareness on technologically advanced automotive systems and increasing adoption of luxury cars with adaptive headlights as a standard feature are benefiting the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) features in automobiles is creating ample opportunities for the market players to enhance their product portfolio and customer base.”

Some of the major players operating in the global automotive adaptive front-lighting system market are Valeo SA, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., OSRAM GmbH, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, KOITO MANUFACTURING CO. LTD., STANEY ELECTRIC CO. LTD., ZKW Group GmbH, Varroc Group, SL Corporation, Mazda Motor Corporation, and HYUNDAI MOBIS CO. LTD. These companies are increasingly focusing on product research and entering into collaborations with other companies to enhance their product portfolio and increase their market share.

The report also includes country-wise market analysis. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, Germany, Spain, the U.K., France, the Netherlands, Italy, Sweden, South Korea, Australia, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, the U.A.E.

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the automotive adaptive front-lighting system market.

This study covers