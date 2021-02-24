Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market Size, Share | Global Industry Research on Growth, Trends and Opportunity 2021-2027

Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

Scope of The Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market Report:

Financial service suppliers are aiming on offering more features to users via the ATM channel by setting up automated deposit ATMs with cash recycling and intelligent deposit tech to enhance user satisfaction.

An ATM (Automated Teller Machine) is an electronic outlet of banking that allows users to complete fundamental transactions in the non attendance of a branch representative or a teller. People who have debit cards or credit cards can simply use most ATMs. In various cases, credit unions and banks have ATMs. On the other hand, businesses and individuals also lease or buy ATMs through an ATM franchise or on their own. When people or small businesses such as gas stations or restaurants have ATMs, the profit model is based on the users paying charging fees for the machines.

The global automated teller machine (ATM) market is divided by type, screen size, and region. By screen size, the global automated teller machine (ATM) market is divided as above 15″””” and 15″””” and below. The above 15″””” section is predicted to develop during the coming period. The 15″””” and below section is predicted to develop at a reasonable rate since the requirement for mobile ATMs is developing rapidly in different nations, such as the UK, India, and China. Furthermore, the global acceptance of multifunctional ATMs is quickly powering the employment of enhanced Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). Moreover, the 15″””” and below section is also predicted to grab the biggest share in the global Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market.

Key Players in the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market Report

The major players included in the global automated teller machine (ATM) market forecast are Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated; NCR Corporation; GRG Banking; Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions, Corp.; Triton Systems of Delaware LLC; Fujitsu Frontech Ltd.; HESS Cash Systems GmBH & Co. KG; Nautilus Hyosung Corp.; and Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market Key Market Segments:

By Solution

Deployment solutions Onsite ATMs Offsite ATMs Work site ATMs Mobile ATMs

Managed services

By Type

Conventional/Bank ATMs

Brown label ATMs

White label ATMs

Smart ATMs

Cash dispensers

The Increasing Preference For Cardless ATM Payments Is A Major Factor Powering The Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market

The increasing preference for cardless ATM payments is a major factor powering the automated teller machine (ATM) market. Individual ATM vendors and financial institutions are aiming on updating their ATM infrastructure to improve convenience & security and to offer a seamless tailored banking experience to users by launching cardless ATM payment features such as biometric authentication and a one-time access code. Owing to these technical alterations, the above 15″””” section is also predicted to generate a growth opportunity during the coming period.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

The Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market In Asia Pacific Is Predicted To Lead The Global Market In The Long Run

By geography, the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market in Asia Pacific is predicted to lead the global market in the long run owing to an elevation in the set up of smart ATMs in the developing nations of Asia, which comprise China, India, and Japan. Moreover, the area has seen the extensive deployment of mobile ATMs in the last few years. These factors are powering the development of the Asia Pacific Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market. The Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market has extreme potential in Europe due to major technical enhancements in the banking sector and an elevation in the number of ATMs in different nations of the region.

