Automated 3D Printing Market Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 37.14% by 2026

The Market Research on the “Automated 3D Printing Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Automated 3D Printing market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Automated 3D Printing investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Automated 3D printing market was valued at USD 507.8 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR estimated around 37.14% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The prominent players in the Global Automated 3D Printing Market :

Competitive Analysis: –

– March 2020 – ABB announced the introduction of 3D printing capabilities of its PowerPac Software to its RoboticStudio stimulation. This allows users to program the ABB robots for 3D printing, unlike traditional 3D printing methods that required users to program the printing paths by plotting points and trajectories. The solution is said to support a variety of processes such as printing with granules, welding, mix printing among others.

– March 2020 – PostProcess Technologies Inc., the provider of automated and intelligent post-printing solutions for industrial 3D printing, announced a channel partnership with the 3D printer distributor Z-Axis, based in Russia, Z-axis which will broaden the company’s reach throughout Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kirgizia, and Armenia.

Key Market Trends: –

Use of Robots in Automated 3D Printing is expected to drive the Growth of the Market

– Over the years, researchers around the world have been working towards developing solutions and methods that would cater to the demand for automation in 3D printing, one such approach was the combination of robotics technology with 3D printing to automate the tasks although it initially did not gain much momentum owing to its complexity, however, with vendors integrating simulation software with their robotic 3D printing technology is driving the growth of the market

– Also, with 3D printing gaining momentum industries such as Oil & Gas, Medical in addition to Automotive and Aerospace that rely on composite materials to make strong yet light material structures is constrained by labor-intensive process and geometric limitations which can be countered leveraging robotic technologies. for instance, Stratasys’ robotic composite 3D demonstrator which is powered by Siemens software delivers composite 3D printing using its 8-axis motion system.

– Additionally, Freeform manufacturing with a multi-axis robotic arm could be deployed in an environment where 3D printer requires to move in various directions, angles thereby expanding the freedom of creating complex figures added with the ability of the robotic arm to better manage the raw materials drives its growth in manufacturing industries.

North America Holds Major Market Share

– The North America region is one of the lead innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption of 3D printing, Robotics, AI among others is expected to hold a prominent share in the Automated 3D printing market. Amongst the 3D printing inventions coming from all corners of the world, many of the inventors of the patents and applications reside in the United States

– According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, the US economy is expected to USD 600 to USD 900 billion if they are able to capitalize on the growing 3D printing market upon with further operational efficiencies with automation will drive the growth of the market

– Additionally, growing government support is also attracting many investors to invest in R&D programs. for instance, the United States has funded 3D printing R&D in academia via America Makes and promoted initiative through SBIR

– Furthermore, The study states that US imports about USD 3 Trillion goods annuals with USD 1.4 trillion imports are made up of leading Industries that likely are impacted with the automation of 3D printing that is Industrial, Automotive, Healthcare and Aerospace.

Major Highlights of TOC

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Research Methodology

Chapter 3: Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

Chapter 6: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7: Investment Analysis

Chapter 8: Market Opportunities And Future Trends

Customization of the Report: This report will be customized as per your needs for extra data up to 3 companies or 3 countries or nearly 40 analyst hours.

