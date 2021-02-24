At 8.5% CAGR, Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market is Growing with $23607.06 Million of Industry Revenue by 2027

Majority of manufacturing companies rely heavily on Chinese raw material and component production companies. The dominance of this country as a “”world factory”” has encouraged it to adopt robust solutions to simplify and streamline the process of logistics and supply chain management. Moreover, the Chinese manufacturers and logistics service providers exhibit an enormous rate of adoption of advanced technologies, which would result in significant rise in the digitization of logistics supply chain of the manufacturing sector of the country in future.

APAC digitization in logistics supply chain market to grow at highest CAGR during 2020-2027

APAC is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region with an impressive CAGR of 10.2% in the digitalization in logistics supply chain market during 2020-2027. The region comprises several developed economies such as Japan and Australia; developing economies such as China, India, Singapore, and Vietnam; and other Southeast Asian countries. The manufacturing industries in Asian countries are booming at an exponential rate which will boost the penetration of industry 4.0 that would assist in streamlining of manufacturing processes. This aspect would also propel the use of more digital solutions in logistics and supply chain in Asian economies.

In addition to growing industrialization, the availability of low-cost labor and increasing number of small and medium-sized businesses are expected to boost supply chain network in APAC. Moreover, the increasing collaboration between shippers and third-party logistics companies, and the use of IoT in logistics, in the form of higher degree transparency and traceability solutions, provide a positive growth outlook to the logistics and supply chain industry players in Asia. Thus, APAC holds substantial growth prospects for the digitization in logistics supply chain market players.

Key Findings of Study:

In terms of components, the solutions segment is foreseen to hold the larger market share throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the services segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The growth in number of SMEs in the global logistics and industrial sectors is creating lucrative business opportunities for the growth of digitization in logistics supply chain market players. The manufacturing and automotive segments are likely to continue their dominance in the digitization in logistics supply chain market, based on industry. The automotive segment is further anticipated to be the most attractive segment in terms of CAGR during the forecast period.

