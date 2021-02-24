Astounding growth in Smart Cities Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 21% Over the Forecast Period (2019 – 2027), with major key players AT&T Intellectual Property, Cisco

The global Smart Cities Market report has recently been added by Absolute Markets insights to its expansive repository. It offers a comprehensive analysis of different aspects of businesses. The study focuses on the adoption of new technologies and recent trends which help to improve the performance of the businesses. Moreover, the research also explores popular methodologies for augmenting sales of the industries. The Smart Cities Market is also studied in terms of different segments and sub-segments. The primary and secondary research techniques have been used for compiling the Smart Cities.

The primary market participants in smart cities market include AT&T Intellectual Property, Cisco, CURRENT, POWERED BY GE, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Itron Inc., Microsoft, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Nokia, Oracle, Rolta India Limited., Schneider Electric, Siemens, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Verizon, Vodafone Limited, amongst several others.

Companies such as Intel Corporation and CURRENT, POWERED BY GE amongst others are providing solutions for energy management focused towards smart cities. Coupled with energy management initiatives, governing authorities are encouraging people to adopt renewable energy sources. This encouragement allows the reduction of dependence on fossil fuels for energy generation in turn, reducing the negative impact on the environment. The implementation of these measures are considered to be imperative for the creation of sustainable cities for the future.

Several key players of the market have been profiled in this research report in order to provide a clear idea of successful strategies carried out by top-level companies. On the basis of geographical segmentation, the global Smart Cities Market has been fragmented across several regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe. The Smart Cities Market research report particularly highlights those leading players which are planning to expand the opportunities in the global Smart Cities Market. In order to present an effective business outlook, different case studies from several top-level industry experts, decision makers, policy makers, and business owners form an inclusive part of the market report.

Smart Cities Market:

By Application

Energy

Security

Transportation

Building and Infrastructure

Healthcare

Education

Governance

Utilities

Others (Smart Manufacturing, Smart Tourism, Etc.)

Smart Cities Market By Components

Hardware

Software

Services Consulting Deployment and Integration Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

