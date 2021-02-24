Asia Pacific Manufacturing Execution System Market is expected to Rise to US$ 8.78 by 2027

Asia-Pacific manufacturing execution system market in is expected to grow from US$ 2.30 Bn in 2018 to US$ 8.78 Bn by the year 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.3%.

China is dominating the manufacturing execution system market in terms of adoption and installation. China has the largest manufacturing sector in the world, with the presence of diverse industries. It is also the global leader in the production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, as well as electronic product assembly. The presence of a robust manufacturing base is a key factor for the growth of the market

There are new forms of discrete and process manufacturing, sensors, connected objects and smart machines that are emerging, and changing the ecosystem of how exchange and collaboration between people, machines, data, and technologies were done earlier. Today’s digital plant of smart manufacturing heavily relies on collecting, sorting, and analyzing the data and information, and turning them into business values. The MES helps end-users to gain sustainable competitive advantage, by enabling them with the ability to alter or change the production process w.r.t to market change on a real-time basis. It also helps the user to develop proactive strategic planning of maintenance processes, which help in ultimately reducing the downtime.

Some of the companies competing in the Asia Pacific Manufacturing Execution System Market are

ABB Ltd.

Dassault Systèmes

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Werum IT Solutions GmbH

ASIA-PACIFIC MANUFACTURING EXECUTION SYSTEM MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Asia-Pacific Manufacturing Execution System Market by Component

Software

Services

Asia-Pacific Manufacturing Execution System Market by Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Asia-Pacific Manufacturing Execution System Market by Industry Type

Process Industry

Food & Beverages

Pulp & Paper

Chemical

Energy & Power

Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences

Others

Discrete Industry

Automotive

Aerospace & Defence

Consumer Packaged Goods

Medical Devices

Electronics & Semiconductors

Others

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Asia Pacific Manufacturing Execution System Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional Asia Pacific Manufacturing Execution System Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Asia Pacific Manufacturing Execution System Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

