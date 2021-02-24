ASEAN Commercial Vehicles Market 2021 Global Outlook – Mitsubishi Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Corporation, Daihatsu Motor Co. Ltd, Ford Motor Company

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the ASEAN Commercial Vehicles market in its latest report titled, “ASEAN Commercial Vehicles Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and ASEAN dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The ASEAN Commercial Vehicles market is expected to register a CAGR of 4%, during the forecast period, (2020 – 2025).

Market Overview:

– The ASEAN countries witnessed a strong demand for heavy trucks and machinery, with the largest construction project pipeline, globally, with approximately USD 4.9 trillion worth of projects. Exports of heavy machinery, including trucks, from Singapore to the rest of the ASEAN region have grown steadily over the years. These exports are supported by investments in construction projects in the ASEAN region.

– Key developments in the market studied include product launches from significant manufacturers. In 2018, Mercedes-Benz launched AXOR 2528 R, IVECO launched the series 682 variant 4×2, Isuzu Astra Motor launched the new Isuzu GIGA truck, and Suzuki Indomobil Motor launched the facelift version of Mega Carry.

– Some of the major players in the market studied are Toyota, Isuzu, Mitsubishi, Hino, and Ford. In 2017, Toyota Motors dominated the ASEAN commercial vehicles market, with a market share of 35%, followed by Isuzu with a market share of 21%. The other players in the market studied include Daimler, TATA Motors, BAIC, and UD Trucks.

Top Key Players in the ASEAN Commercial Vehicles Market: Izusu Motors Ltd, Mitsubishi Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Corporation, Daihatsu Motor Co. Ltd, Ford Motor Company, UD Trucks Corp, Scania, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Hyundai Motor Corporation, IVECO (CNH Industrial NV), Hino Motors Ltd., Tata Motors and Others.

Industry News:

– In January 2020, Isuzu Motors Limited and Honda R&D Co., Ltd, an R&D subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Ltd., signed an agreement to undertake joint research on heavy-duty trucks, utilizing fuel cells as the powertrain.

– In March 2020, Toyota Motor Corporation and Hino Motors, Ltd., announced plans to jointly develop a heavy-duty fuel cell truck and to proceed with initiatives toward its practical use through verification tests and other means.

– In September 2018, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) announced the construction of new assembly plant in Thailand with estimated investments of EURO 12 million.

Key Market Trends:

Light Commercial Vehicle Segment is Leading the ASEAN Commercial Vehicles Market

Under the light commercial vehicles (LCVs) segment, vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating of less than 16 metric tons have been considered, which includes pickup trucks, vans, light, and medium trucks, and minibuses. Pickup trucks covered the highest share, covering more than 60% of LCVs sales in the ASEAN region in 2018, and continued to be the highest in the LCV segment during 2019, as well. Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam were the major ASEAN countries with high demand for pickup trucks, in 2018. However, during 2019, Vietnam’s pickup truck sales declined, due to the country’s implementation of stringent checks on imported vehicles, which resulted in import halt from neighbouring countries, majorly from Thailand, Indonesia, and Japan.

Major players, such as Isuzu, Mitsubishi, and Hino covered nearly more than 60% of the LCV segment of the market studied during 2018 and 2019. During the forecast period, the sales of LCVs are likely to continue to grow, owing to the following instances in the ASEAN countries, as automotive players in Thailand have geared their production plans in the coming years to capture the growing demand for light commercial vehicles across the ASEAN countries during the forecast period.

New models of LCVs have been significantly introduced in the ASEAN countries by the automobile manufacturers during 2018, to sustain in a highly competitive market, as well as to cater the growing demand for advanced vehicle features among the customers in the ASEAN countries.

In April 2018, Isuzu announced the launch of a cab-over lightweight truck TRAGA. The gross vehicle weight of the truck is 3 ton and it is based the D-MAX pick truck platform. According to the company the new vehicle is firstly launched in Indonesia and gradually will be launched in other emerging markets.

Thailand and Singapore are Expected to Grow at a Higher CAGR

At present, Thailand is the market leader and it is likely to continue its lead in the ASEAN commercial vehicles market. Thailand is the biggest manufacturer in the region and is planning to raise its annual production to 3.5 million units by 2025. The country faces competition from Indonesia, which has the goal of becoming the leading production hub. At present, the demand for commercial vehicles is declining in Vietnam, due to the new rule that came into effect (Vietnam finally eliminated its import tariff for automobiles from within the ASEAN countries from 30% on Jan 1, 2018). As a result, Toyota Motor and Honda Motor have stopped their exports to Vietnam since the beginning of the year, following the implementation of a rule that requires stringent checks on imported vehicles. The sales of commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses, dropped by 16% to 23,364 units.

Singapore is a highly-developed free economy, with some of the positive factors being open and corruption-free business, followed by a transparent legal framework and many more. The construction sector (primary buildings in the country) exhibited slow growth in the first quarter of 2017. Though new building construction activities were active in the past few years, they exhibited slow growth in the recent past. The decrease is mainly due to the downfall in contract prices.

