Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Industry Overview 2021: Top Companies Analysis, Share, Current Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

Scope of The Report:

Up-and-coming innovation all over sectors and increasing requirement for improving business operations are generating growth avenues for AI solutions in marketing.

Artificial intelligence is the capability of processing data in a way same to the thought procedure of humans in decision making, learning, and problem solving. Companies are now detecting the value related with adding AI into their business operations. AI can be useful to firms in a huge number of manners that alters the method in which these firms innovate & communicate their operations, engage with customers, and calculate the sales procedure. Development in enhanced techniques lets firms to test AI tech to offer high computational abilities in the huge volume of info created. AI employs methods such as machine learning, natural language processing, deep learning, adaptive learning, and computer vision to study enterprise data and offer detailed insights that assists in making informed choices for advanced management of the firm.

The global artificial Intelligence in marketing market can be divided by technology, component, organization size, application, and region. By component, the artificial Intelligence in marketing market can be divided into software (on-premise and cloud-based) and services (professional and managed services). Vendors are aiming on the usage of cloud-based solutions, owing to huge scale acceptance of cloud-based deployment. By technology, the global artificial Intelligence in marketing market can be divided into machine learning, deep learning, and Natural Language Processing (NLP). Moreover, by application, the artificial Intelligence in marketing market is divided into process automation, analytics application, marketing management, and security & risk management. By organization size, the market has been divided into large enterprises and small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Companies

The major players included in the global artificial intelligence in marketing market forecast are,

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Albert Technologies

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Amazon.com, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

and Sentient Technologies Holdings Ltd.

Key Market Segments:

By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

By Deployment Type: Cloud, On Premises

By Application: Social Media Advertising, Search Advertising, Dynamic Pricing, Virtual Assistant, Content Curation, Sales & Marketing Automation, Analytics Platform, Others

By Technology: Machine Learning, Context-Aware Computing, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision

By End-User Industry: BFSI, Retail, Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, Enterprise, Others

Increasing Requirement For Improving Business Operations To Power Market Growth

Noteworthy enhancements in ML algorithms are accountable for huge scale acceptance of AI solutions in marketing. Increasing requirement for improving business operations and up-and-coming innovation all over sectors are generating growth avenues for AI solutions in marketing. On the other hand, shortage of skilled labor and issues about data sharing are predicted to hamper the development of the market. Moreover, the sluggish digitization rate impacting the adoption of AI in marketing in developing nations is also predicted to act as a hindering factor to the development of the artificial intelligence in marketing market.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

North America Is Predicted To Contribute A Huge Share In The Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market During The Coming Period

The artificial Intelligence in marketing market is divided by regions into South America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America is predicted to contribute a huge share in the artificial Intelligence in marketing market during the coming period. The area has a noteworthy attendance of prominent technology companies to suffice the needs in rapidly increasing artificial Intelligence in marketing market. Acceptance rate of AI by large enterprises and SMEs in North America is moderately high over other areas. Asia Pacific is predicted to be the quickest developing region for artificial Intelligence in marketing market. Increasing requirement in developing nations such as China, Japan, and India is powering the market development. Europe is also predicted to display noteworthy development in artificial Intelligence in marketing market over the coming period. South America and Middle East & Africa region are also predicted to add toward development of the market with growth opportunities in the coming period.

