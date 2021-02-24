Artificial Intelligence In IoT Market Size, Segmented by Product Type, Top Manufacturers, By End-User Industry, Geography Trends and Forecast 2027

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Artificial Intelligence In IoT Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Artificial Intelligence In IoT Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

Scope of The Report:

Over the last few years, a quick increment in the development of the digital info has been seen owing to the increasing acceptance of BIM (Building Information Systems), drones, security sensors, and machine telematics, thereby powering artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market.

Get Sample Copy of The Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/661

Global Artificial Intelligence In IoT Market is valued at USD XXX Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD XXX Million by 2025 with a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period.

AI in Construction is powered by the increasing efficiency and safety concerns. The construction firms are using the AI tech to extract accurate insights and information to improve the productivity and safety. It leverages on the image recognition techniques to detect search criteria, such as hard hats and safety vests, to detect construction employees, who are not using proper safety tools.

The Artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market is divided by component, stage, deployment, technology, application, and organization size.

By stage, the market is divided into construction stage, pre-construction, and post-construction. Based on component, the Artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market is sub-divided as services and solutions. The solution section is segments as predictive maintenance, design & planning, virtual assistant, demand forecasting, revenue estimation, and others. The service sub-section includes implementation services, training & consulting, and other support services.

By technology, the market is divided into machine learning & deep learning, neural networks, and natural learning programming (NLP). Moreover, by deployment, the market is divided into on-premise and on-cloud. Relying on the organization size, the market is divided as small & medium enterprise and large enterprises. By application, the market is divided as schedule management, building information management, risk management, project management, supply chain management, and equipment management.

Key Players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market Report

The major players included in the global artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market forecast are Microsoft, Oracle, eSUB, IBM, SAP, Alice Technologies, Aurora Computer Services, Autodesk, Building System Planning, and Smartvid.io.

Get Methodology of Report @https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/661

Key Market Segments:

By Technology:

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

By Component:

Solutions Software Hardware

Services Support and Maintenance System Integration Training and consulting



By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Phase:

Pre-construction

Construction stage

Post-construction

The Rising Digital Info Is Also Powering Artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market Development

The rising digital info is also powering artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market development. Over the last few years, a quick increment in the development of the digital info has been seen owing to the increasing acceptance of BIM (Building Information Systems), drones, security sensors, and machine telematics. This is motivating construction firms to use enhanced analytics solutions to take the full benefit of the huge amount of digital data and take actionable decisions.

The acceptance of the robots, drones, and autonomous cars in the construction industry is also supporting the development of the Artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market. The firms are accepting these techs for surveying construction sites, aerial imaging, mapping, and to automate the construction processes. This is powering myriad opportunities for the development of the AI tech in the construction segment.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market In North America Will Have The Biggest Market Share Owing To High Spending By Construction Firms

The artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market in North America will have the biggest market share owing to high spending by construction firms. The lack of talented labor force has powered the major construction firms to spend in robotics-supported solutions. The construction firms are designing solutions that can perform repetitive labor-intensive tasks and detect risks which can allow inexperienced workers to fulfill complex jobs.

The Middle-Eastern Artificial inteligence (AI) in construction market will show an elevated development owing to the elevated government spending on commercial, infrastructure, energy, and residential projects. This elevated government investment on infrastructure is credited to the increasing tourism sector all over the region. The artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market in Asia Pacific will develop significantly owing to the widespread acceptance of AI-supported platforms by construction firms in developing nations comprising Japan, China, and Singapore.

Get Full Report :@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/technology-and-media/artificial-intelligence-in-iot-market-size