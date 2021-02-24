Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis Market 2021-2027: Key Manufacturers-Aidoc, Arterys, Icometrix, IDx Technologies, MaxQ AI etc.

The artificialintelligence in healthcare diagnosis market was valued at US$ 3,639.02 millionin 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 66,811.97 million by 2027; it is expectedto grow at a CAGR of 44.0% during 2020–2027.

Worldwide Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Artificial intelligence (AI) uses algorithms and software to perform certain tasks without human intervention and instructions. AI represents the integration of technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, reasoning, and perception. It is used in healthcare for approximation of human cognition as well as the analysis of complex medical and diagnostic imaging data. The artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market is driven by the ability of AI to provide improved outcomes; moreover, the growing need to increase coordination between healthcare workforce and patients also supports the market growth. The rise in the importance of Big Data in healthcare, increase in the adoption of precision medicine, and surge in venture capital investments also contribute to the market growth.

Company Profiles

General Electric Company

Aidoc

Arterys Inc.

Icometrix

IDx Technologies Inc

MaxQ AI Ltd.

Caption Health, Inc.

Zebra Medical VisionInc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

Global Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming 2027s, owing to factors such as, rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenses toward growth of Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis, telemedicine, telArtificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis. Rapid growth in delivery of services to patients, several technological enlargements in the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The global Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end user and geography. The component segment includes, system and software, services and medical device. Based on application, the Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis market is segmented as, Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, hospitals and clinics, clinical research organization, research and diagnostic laboratories and others.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

