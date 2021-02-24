Aromatherapy Market Size, Top Players, Trends in Upcoming Years

According to a P&S Intelligence report, the global aromatherapy market is predicted to attain a revenue of $2,343.0 million by 2025, increasing from $1,152.8 million in 2017, exhibiting a 9.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2025).

Among all these, the topical application classification dominated the market in 2017, due to the rising application of aromatherapy oils for several skin-related problems. These oils can be dilutes in carrier oil or cream for application on the afflicted areas of the body. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into scar management, relaxation, insomnia, cold and cough, pain management, and skin & hair care. Out of these, the relaxation category accounted to the largest share of the market in the past, owing to the rising prevalence of anxiety and stress among people.

Geographically, the aromatherapy market is being dominated by North America, because of the rising consumption of essential oils for therapeutic purposes. The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to register the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the surging awareness regarding health benefits of aromatherapy, rising trade of essential oils in and outside, and increased production of essential oils in various countries in the region. The expansion of the medical tourism industry in the region is also expected to drive the regional market during the forecast period.

