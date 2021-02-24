Application Security Market Global Briefing and Future Outlook 2020 to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Application Security Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Application Security industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Application Security Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Application Security Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.53 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 23.19 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 26.53% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing cyber-crimes and attacks is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Application Security Market

Application security is the added security measures to a data or software to prevent different range of threats like data breaches, cyber-crimes or service attacks. To prevent the unauthorized access antivirus programs, firewalls, encryption programs etc. are used. They are widely used by companies so that they can protect their sensitive data from getting stolen or hijacked. These are very important because many applications are available through various networks which increase the risk of security threats and breaches.

Market Drivers:

Increasing cyber-attacks is the major factor driving the market

Commendatory government regulations related to the application security ID is driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness among people about cybersecurity is restraining the growth of this market.

Ignorance of application security by various industries is restraining the market.

Segmentation: Global Application Security Market

By Component Solutions Web Application Security Mobile Application Security Services Professional Services Consulting Training and Education Support Services Managed Services

By Testing Type Static Application Security Testing Dynamic Application Security Testing Interactive Application Security Testing

By Deployment Type Cloud On-Premises

By Organization Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical Government and Defence Banking Financial Services, and Insurance IT and Telecom Healthcare Retail Education Other Verticals

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Comba Telecom System Holdings Ltd has successfully installed their distributed antenna system at Bangkok Metro Networks Ltd to create a wireless network experience for the passengers. It will have different services like DAS system design, drive test and benchmarking, maintenance, managed services, network data analytics, network optimization and training. The main aim is to meet the growing demand for IoT connectivity and to maintain the optimal network quality.

In January 2017, Synopsys, Inc. enhanced the security for mobile and web applications with the launch of their new 8.7 version of Coverity static analysis tool. This tool provide customer with enterprise-level security analysis and broad programming language support. They detect the defects and difficult security vulnerabilities in the software. The main is to improve the software security and quality.

Competitive Analysis: Global Application Security Market

Global application security market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of application security market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Application Security Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the application security market are VERACODE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Synopsys, Inc, IBM, WhiteHat Security, Qualys, Inc, Checkmarx Ltd., Acunetix, Rapid7, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., High-Tech Bridge SA, Contrast Security., SiteLock, Pradeo, Fasoo, Inc, Oracle, Micro Focus, Positive Technologies and Pradeo.

Research Methodology:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Application Security market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Application Security market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Application Security market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Application Security market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

