Application Control Market Global Insights 2021 – Thycotic Software, LLC, McAfee, LLC, Ivanti Inc., Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd.

The Market Research on the “Application Control Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Application Control market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Application Control investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Application Control Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 8% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The prominent players in the Global Application Control Market :

Trend Micro Inc., Thycotic Software, LLC, McAfee, LLC, Ivanti Inc., Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd., Fortinet, Inc., Comodo Group, Inc., Veracode, Inc., VMware, Inc., WatchGuard Technologies, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Digital Guardian, CyberArk, Intel Security, and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– March 2020 – ManageEngine, the IT management division of Zoho Corporation, launched the Application Control Plus, advanced enterprise security software that brings together endpoint privilege management and application control capabilities. The move gives organizations greater authority over their critical applications by enabling control processes based on Zero Trust and threat prevention.

Key Market Trends: –

BFSI Industry Expected to Exhibit Significant Adoption

– The BFSI industry faces several challenges regarding its data security as compared with other end-users, which are the major driving forces for the deployment of application control solutions in the industry. The industry is vulnerable to various types of attacks from cyber criminals due to the high sensitivity of data. According to Verizons 2019 Data Breach Investigations Reports, 10% of breaches were of the Financial industry.

– The industry is frequently faced with sophisticated and persistent attacks, which include malware, ransomware, social engineering and phishing attacks, fileless malware, rootkits, and injection attacks. Accenture estimates an average loss of USD 18 million per year at financial services institutions. Both zero-day attacks and ransomware are on the rise. Ransomware especially can negatively affect financial workflows, inflicting costly downtime, and further damaging business reputations.

– Accops Systems, a developer and provider of Secure Workspace Virtualization solution, recently released a step-by-step compliance structure including the steps Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs) can adopt to adhere to the cybersecurity guidelines mandated by RBI. Accops delivers business applications with the highest security and efficiency. Such trends and initiatives are expected to boost the adoption of Application Control solutions in the industry.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

– North America is a primary hub for all the major organizations across the world; hence, the expansion and growth in these industries, coupled with increased adoption of technology across these industries, is driving the demand for the deployment of applications amongst enterprises in the region. Thus, securing the data has become a priority in the region, in turn increasing the adoption of application control solutions in the region.

– Moreover, cyberattacks in the North American region, especially in the United States are rising rapidly and have reached an all-time high, primarily owing to the rapidly increasing number of connected devices in the region. In the United States, consumers are using public clouds, and many of their mobile applications are preloaded with their personal information for the convenience of banking, shopping, communication, etc.

