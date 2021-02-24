Appliance Power Cord Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Appliance Power Cord market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Appliance Power Cord market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Appliance Power Cord investments from 2021 till 2026.

Volex, MEGA, Electri-Cord, Americord, Quail Electronics, Feller, StayOnline, Interpower, Tripplite, William Campbell, AURICH, Queenpuo, I-SHENG, Longwell, CHING CHENG, Hongchang Electronics, Yung Li, Prime Wire & Cable, HL TECHNOLOGY, Yunhuan Electronics, YFC-BonEagle, Wengling Antong, QIAOPU, Ningbo Chenglong, ShangYu Jintao, Fund Resources Group

According to this study, over the next five years, the Appliance Power Cord market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2515.5 million by 2025, from $ 2139.6 million in 2019.

A power cord, line cord, or mains cable is a cable that temporarily connects an appliance to the mains electricity supply via a wall socket or extension cord. The terms are generally used for cables using a power plug to connect to a single-phase alternating current power source at the local line voltage-(generally, 100 to 240 volts, depending on the location).

The top 5 companies in the Appliance Power Cord industry were: I-SHENG, Longwell, Volex, Hongchang Electronics, and HL TECHNOLOGY, which together accounted for a share close to 31% of the world total. The Appliance Power Cord industry was fragmented, and the market share of most manufacturers was less than 10% of the global market. China is now the world’s biggest producer and the largest exporter of Appliance Power Cord, with 75% of the global share, followed by other Asian countries and North America.

PVC & Rubber materials

Halogen-free materials

Household appliances

Computers and consumer electronics

Medical devices

Iec auto-lock industry

Others

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

