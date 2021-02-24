Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Complete growth overview in 2021-2028 Abbvie, Takeda Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca

The Data Bridge Market Research provides Global Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market to witnessed good recovery in growth and projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2021-2028).The assessment provides a 360° view and The report on the Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) market provides a brief overview of the market along with the product definition and market scope and benchmarking key players strategies.This market report comprises of the study about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios. It also covers market dynamics, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis and research methodology. Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) market research report aids in achieving a sustainable growth in the market, by providing a well-versed, specific and most relevant product and market information. The market drivers and restraints have been explained using SWOT analysis. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) market is estimated to gain market growth in the upcoming forecast years. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 7.80% in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Increasing prevalence and incidence of hypertension, cardiovascular and kidney disease will drive the market growth.

Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd

Lupin Ltd

Novartis AG

Abbvie Inc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

AstraZeneca

Zydus Cadila

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

By Type (Azilsartan, Candesartan, Eprosartan, Irbesartan, Losartan, Olmesartan, Telmisartan, Valsartan)

By Application (Hypertension, Heart Failure, High Blood Pressure, Kidney Disease, Others)

By End-Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Others)

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Research Methodology:

Years considered for the study are:

Historical year – 2018-2019

Disreputable year – 2020

Estimate period** – 2021 to 2028

The Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) report acts as a thorough synopsis on the study, analysis and estimation of the market and how it is affecting the Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) industry. The report gives current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2028. It presents with a telescopic view of the competitive landscape to the client so that they can map the strategies accordingly. e.g. strategic planning supports businesses improve and enhance their products which customers will desire to buy. The research study carried out in this universal Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) market report covers the local, regional as well as global market.

Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs), also known as angiotensin II receptor antagonists, are used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. They are also used for chronic kidney diseases and prescribed following a heart attack. They include valsartan, losartan and candesartan. If the name of a medicine ends in ‘sartan’, it is an ARB. RBs reduce the action of the hormone angiotensin II. This hormone has a powerful constricting effect on blood vessels, increasing blood pressure. Angiotensin II also stimulates salt and water retention in the body, which further increases blood pressure. ARBs work by blocking receptors that the hormone acts on, specifically AT1 receptors, which are found in the heart, blood vessels and kidneys. Blocking the action of angiotensin II helps to lower blood pressure and prevent damage to the heart and kidneys.

Further Key Aspects Of The Report Indicate:

Market overview, Market Scope Market segmentation Regional diversification of the Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) industry (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Other parts of the world) Competitive analysis Important data coverage by region Manufacturer/Top Company Profile Global Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Forecast by Type, Application, and End User Important survey results and survey methods Reliable data source Research Findings and Conclusion

Global Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Scope and Market Size

Global angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end-users. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) market is segmented into azilsartan, candesartan, eprosartan, irbesartan, losartan, olmesartan, telmisartan, and valsartan.

On the basis of application, the angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) market is segmented into hypertension, heart Failure, high blood pressure, kidney disease, and others.

On the basis of end-users, the angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others.

Competitive Landscape and Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Share Analysis

Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) market.

Major players covered in the angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) market are Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd, Lupin Ltd, Novartis AG, Abbvie Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, AstraZeneca, Zydus Cadila., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company among other domestic and global players DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key Influence of the Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market:

What was the Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2028). What will be the CAGR of Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market during the forecast period (2021-2028)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2028). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Market was the market leader in 2021? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

