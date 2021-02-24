Ample of Demand Asia Pacific Contract Logistics Market is expected to Rise to 126,102.9 Mn by 2027 Report by Business Market Insights

Contract Logistics market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 80,963.7 Mn in 2017 to US$ 126,102.9 Mn by the year 2025. This represents a CAGR of 5.8% from the year 2018 to 2025.

The burgeoning needs for achieving cost efficiency, task optimizations and technological integrations pertaining to supply chain activities are fueling the Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics market. The contract logistics service providers generally have a distributed network of carriers as well as fleets that empowers them of reaching any destination within a given time frame easily and that too at minimal costs. Scaling up and down functions of a supply chain is also accessible as the service is majorly outsourced.

Some of the companies competing in the Asia Pacific Contract Logistics Market are

Deutsche Post AG

XPO Logistics Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker

Hitachi Transport System Ltd

Geodis

Neovia Logistics Services

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Ryder System

APAC CONTRACT LOGISTICS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Outsourcing

Insourcing

By Services

Transportation

Warehousing

Packaging Processes and Solutions

Distribution

Production Logistics

Aftermarket Logistics

By End User

Aerospace

Automotive

Consumer

High-Tech

Industrial

Pharma & Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Asia Pacific Contract Logistics Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional Asia Pacific Contract Logistics Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Asia Pacific Contract Logistics is analyzed and depicted in the report.

