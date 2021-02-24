AI in Computer Vision Market 2021 Ongoing Trend with Most Demanding Players as Allied Vision Technologies, Basler, Cognex, General Electric, Intel, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Qualcomm Technologies, Teledyne Technologies, Xilinx

In-depth study of the Global AI in Computer Vision Industry that helps to provide answers and relevant questions regarding the Emerging trends and Growth opportunities. It helps identify each of the major growth barriers aside from identifying the trends in the AI in Computer Vision market.

Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in various business verticals, growing demand for mobile edge computing, rising usage of electronic devices are contributing to the growth of the AI in the computer vision market. Moreover, the growing impact of AI in machine vision, increasing adoption of AI in video and image analysis applications are also accelerating the growth of the AI in computer vision market.

Increasing demand for edge computing in mobile devices coupled with the rising demand for computer vision systems in non–traditional and emerging applications are the major factors driving the AI in computer vision market growth. However, various industries are not convincingly adopting AI in computer vision systems due to the lack of awareness and technical expertise may hamper the growth of the market. Further, advancement in AI technology, development of machine learning is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market player of the AI in the computer vision market.

The reports cover key developments in the AI in Computer Vision market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from AI in Computer Vision market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for AI in Computer Vision market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Basler AG

Cognex Corporation

General Electric

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

Xilinx

The “Global AI in Computer Vision Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of AI in Computer Vision market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global AI in Computer Vision market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading AI in Computer Vision market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global AI in computer vision market is segmented on the basis component, end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as hardware, software. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as automotive, sports and entertainment, consumer, robotics and machine vision, healthcare, security and surveillance, agriculture, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting AI in Computer Vision market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global AI in Computer Vision Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global AI in Computer Vision market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall AI in Computer Vision market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

