Aerosol Spray Cans Market Size, Status and Precise Outlook 2021-2026 |  Ball, Crown, BWAY, EXAL, CCL Container, DS container

Global Aerosol Spray Cans Market Size, Status And Outlook 2021-2026

The Aerosol Spray Cans Market report is a collection of useful information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry connoisseurs and industry accomplices across the value chain. Furthermore, the report also provides the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and segments. This report on Aerosol Spray Cans market gives historical, current, and future market sizes (US$ Mn) of product types, applications,route of administration, distribution channels, and geographic regions.

The aerosol cans market was valued at USD 10.24 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 12.32 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.13% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Prominent Key Manufacturers: Ball, Crown, BWAY, EXAL, CCL Container, DS container, Silgan, Ardagh Packaging, Nampak, Colep Portugal, Shanghai Sunhome, Jamestrong Packaging

Key Market Trends

Personal Care to Hold the Largest Market Share

The rising aging population, coupled with increased disposable income, contribute to the growth of the personal care sector across the world. Skincare and toiletries remain the most important product categories in Europe, followed by hair care and fragrances.

The growing consumer’s lifestyle and rise in disposable income enable more demand for personal care products, such as shower and shaving foams, sprays, and dry shampoos that bolster market developments. There is an increase in demand for recycled aerosol cans as it reduces the manufacturing cost for the company.

The AEROBAL reported a 3.7% decline in global aerosol production with the production of 5.8 billion cans in 2019 compared to 6 billion in 2018. However, owing to properties of aluminum aerosol cans with their recyclability and high intrinsic value coupled with its track record in terms of sustainability and promising innovations such as new alloys, it is expected to play a strong role in global packaging market going forward.

Europe Emerging as a Prominent Market

Europe, with developed economies, such as Germany and the United Kingdom, is anticipated to record stable growth over the forecast period. Focus on reducing packaging waste is expected to increase the growth of aerosol cans in Europe. Furthermore, cost-effectiveness and reducing wastage by increasing the shelf life of the product also boost the market.

As the demand for aerosol cans is high in Europe, new players are emerging into the market, and such awards are encouraging them to sustain and innovate their product. The award won by the German aerosol can manufacturer Tubex for Nivea Body Mousse.

Countries like Spain and Paris have responded positively to the changing trends in fashion and has embraced the aerosol packaging format. The constant gain in the personal care segment is majorly due to the consistent increase in the production of hair mousses, deodorants/antiperspirants, and shaving gels. This has shown steady growth over the years.

The market study on the world Aerosol Spray Cans market can comprehensis the complete system of the business, covering five major regions particularly North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and geographical regions and also the major countries falling underneath those regions. The study can feature estimates in terms of sales revenue and consumption from 2020 to 2026, at the world level and across the main regions mentioned. The study has been created due to a distinctive analysis methodology specifically designed for this market.

Global Aerosol Spray Cans Market Split By Product Type And Applications:

This report segments on the basis of Types are:

Metal

Plastic

Glass

Other

This report segments on the basis of Application are:

Personal Care

Household

Insecticide

Industrial

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

