$709.5 Million, Diversity Recruiting Software Market is Emerging with 9.4% of CAGR by 2027 – Greenhouse Software, Hiretual, HiringSolved, Plum, Pymetrics

The scope of study involves understanding the factors contributing to the growth of the diversity recruiting software market; it also includes estimation and forecast of the revenues as well as market size analysis, along with spotting significant market players and their key developments.

AI is the future of the diversity recruiting software. It can make the diversity recruitment process quicker and simpler. With the integration of AI, recruiters would be able to utilize free time for other essential tasks. AI would ensure that the company gets the perfect match for the position by examining the candidate’s resume and online presence to see if it is an ideal fit. Moreover, with AI, businesses would be able to find the best talent, conduct opening interviews, and examine candidate resumes, thus ensuring a faster selection procedure. With the AI assistance, recruiters and staffing agencies can reach out to more qualified candidates. Moreover, they would be able to target their searches by factors, such as job position, education, location, and salary. Therefore, AI is expected to transform recruitment process in the next couple of years.

North America Accounted for Highest Market Share in 2019

The US, Canada, and Mexico are among the major countries of North America, where the technological advances have resulted into a highly competitive market, since various technological developments are attracting growing populations due to high spending power. Moreover, North America is expected to be the largest revenue generator in the diversity recruiting software market compared to the other regions. The US and Canadian companies are continuously investing in R&D activities to introduce new and advanced technologies. These countries have strong economies and are rapidly adopting diversity recruiting software to meet regulatory requirements and survive in a highly competitive recruitment market.

Key findings of study:

Big data is the volume of data accessed and analyzed by recruiters to help them find the ideal employee in their quest. Recruiting though big data is a way to create a candidate’s 360-degree picture before they even attend their first interview. Companies in the US, including Google, Walmart, and IBM, have already successfully used internal HR analytics tools to predict when and how many vacancies would occur in a particular department, which team has the lowest level of job satisfaction, and the likelihood of a critical talent that wants to change jobs. With these information, employers can take an appropriate and necessary step in time. Big data and analytics-equipped diversity recruiting software are, therefore, one of the major trends to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The presence of major market players in the region, which offers innovative diversity recruiting software, is one of the major factors anticipated to contribute to market growth during the forecast period. Entelo, a US-based company, with the help of an algorithm, searches candidates from underrepresented groups based on their abilities, gender, and ethnicity. The system scans social profiles and other online data to gather clues regarding those who meet the criteria. Besides, Entelo provides robust candidate profiles by aggregating social and professional data from multiple sources. Similarly, Pymetrics, one of the leading market players offering gamified diversity recruiting tools, is applying proven neuroscience games and bias-free AI to predictively match people with jobs where they will perform at the highest levels.

Moreover, increase in product launches is anticipated to drive the diversity recruiting software market in North America. In June 2020, Joonko, a diversity recruiting startup, launched an app to help companies adapt to remote working. The Remote-Ready planner app helps companies transition to remote work along with helping them gain a competitive edge in the US market. The high price of diversity recruiting software, however, could hamper the market growth. For example, Gapjumpers charges annual subscription fees ranging from $5,000 to $40,000, for the platform’s use and access to GapJumpers’ candidate network.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Diversity Recruiting Software Market

During the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and organizations that faced several unprecedented challenges are looking for different ways to stay productive. Managing staff procedures, increasing or decreasing headcount, and maintaining workloads has become a remote process for many businesses as they look to protect their employees, their customers, and the public. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended social distancing measures for organizations, which has made remote working a new norm. Employees work from home and manage personal obligations. Businesses are facing difficult decisions about how this seismic shift can be adapted and survived, and hiring practices have changed overnight. All of these factors are expected to impede market growth in 2020 and mid-2021.

