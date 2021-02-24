5G Security Market Size, Industry Share, Trends, Growth Analysis, Applications and Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

5G security solution offers authentication capabilities, additional security mechanisms, enhanced subscriber identity protection, and other cyber threats. The rapid advancements in security functions across various technologies including Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), IoT networks, and mobility infrastructure are expected to set new goals in the 5G security market. The rising security concerns in the 5G networks and growing ransomware attacks on IoT devices are the major driving factors for the global 5G security market during the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The increasing cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure, increasing IoT connections paved way for mMTC with enhanced security requirements, and security concerns in the 5G network boost the growth of the global 5G security during the forecast period. However, the major restraint factor of the global 5G security market is a delay in the standardization of spectrum allocation, lack of technical expertise, and low spending on research & development. Moreover, demand for private 5G across various enterprises, government, and industrial sectors creates an ample opportunity for the global 5G security market in the upcoming years.

MARKET SCOPE

The Global 5G Security Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the 5G security industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview 5G security market with detailed market segmentation as component, network component security, architecture, end-user, and geography. The global 5G security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 5G security market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the 5G security market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global 5G security market is segmented on the basis of component, network component security, architecture, end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of network component security the market is segmented as RAN security, core security. On the basis of architecture the market is segmented as 5G NR non-standalone, 5G NR standalone. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as telecom operators, enterprises

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global 5G security market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The 5G security market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting 5G security market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the 5G security market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the 5G security market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from 5G security market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for 5G security in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the 5G security market.

The report also includes the profiles of key 5G security companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

A10 Networks

Akamai Technologies

Allot Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

Palo Alto Networks

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Trend Micro

