5.8% CAGR, Integrated Platform Management System Market is Surging with $5,234.3 Million of Industry Revenue by 2027

Europe Integrated Platform Management System Market is anticipated to account highest CAGR during the forecast period

Germany, France, the UK, Russia, and Italy are among the major countries in Europe. The region leads in developing defense-related technologies, equipment, and carriers that contribute to ensuring high-end security is maintained to combat underwater threats and other maritime operations. The navies of Germany, the UK, France, and other major European countries are selecting an advanced platform to manage and control naval vessels’ performance in a better way. The L-3 MAPPS’s IPMS is used in German Navy F-124 Frigate, German Navy K130 Corvette, UK Royal Navy CVF Aircraft Carrier, UK Royal Navy ASTUTE Class Submarine, UK Royal Navy CVF Aircraft Carrier, French Navy NTCD Landing Platform, Royal Norwegian Navy Hauk class fast patrol boat, and Royal Brunei Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel.

Key findings of the study:

The military of Russia ensures to take steps towards modernization to support other maritime operations. In February 2020, Russian Navy has aimed to sign an agreement for building two additional nuclear-powered submarines. The contract depicts that the ships are to be laid down at the Sevmash Shipyard of United Shipbuilding Corporation by 2021. This order will bring a positive impact in the Russia’s submarine industry. More contracts of submarines would boost the growth of IPMS.

Also, as per the global firepower Index, the UK, Russia, France, are among the European countries having maximum number of submarines and frigates within their territory. Large number of naval vessels needs Integrated Platform Management System which will help in ensuring high security in underwater systems. This aspect will positively increase the launch of Integrated Platform Management System among the naval forces in European market.

In Europe, Italy is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR. Italy owns 8 submarines as per global firepower index which supports the Italian naval forces to conduct maritime operations efficiently. To ensure uninterrupted performance, the country is looking ahead to build submarines with Italian design. For this, the design of the Near Future Submarine (NFS) is projected to be Italian in nature; whereas Marina Militare submarine of the Italian Navy have four Type-212A submarines in German design. The NFS will promote the independent Italian submarine building industry in the country.

In the context of military expenditure, the respective European countries also play a significant role in encouraging development in entire military operations, including maritime. An increase in the budget to develop advanced technologies would play a vital role in boosting the market growth. Germany, Finland, Denmark, and the Netherlands are some countries that witnessed an increase in military expenditure budget. However, France and Italy saw the same level of military expenditure. Higher the military budget more would be the adoption of advanced technologies to ensure the country’s security. Another factor that will promote the adoption of IPMS among the European navies is number of frigates, submarines, and an aircraft carrier, they have. Larger the number of naval vessels, more will be the use of IPMS.

