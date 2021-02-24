Specimen Validity Testing Market In-deep Analysis And Experts Review Report 2021-2026

Specimen Validity Testing Market recently Published Market Insights Reports with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on Specimen Validity Testing Market”.

Global Specimen Validity Testing Market 2021: This Report provides highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on Markets and materials, capacities and on the changing structure of the Specimen Validity Testing. The report also presents forecasts for Global Specimen Validity Testing Market investments from 2021 till 2026.

The specimen validity testing market studied was anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.3%, during the forecast period. The significant factor attributing the market’s growth is the growing number of drug abuse populations, rise in the number of drug screening labs. The growing use of illicit drugs is also contributing to the growth of the market. Illegal use of drugs is characterized as the use of heroin, cocaine, marijuana, hallucinogens, inhalants or nonmedical use of prescription psychotherapeutics (stimulants, tranquilizers, and painkillers). As per the data published in 2012 by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), in the past month almost 23 million Americans aged 12 years or older engaged in the use of illicit drugs. This makes up 8.7 percent of the population, making it a serious public health issue in the U.S. Urine drug screening is a clinical method that can improve safety in the hospital, track compliance with treatment by patients, and diagnose abuse of drugs (illicit and legal), as well as diversion of prescription drugs. All these above-mentioned factors will enhance the market growth of specimen validity testing during the forecast period.

Assay Kits segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Specimen Validity Testing Market

– Dominat share is retained by the assay kits segment owing to the attributes such as the rising advancement in technology over the last few years has opened up many opportunities for growth in the industry. The increase in the drug abuse are aiding the exponential market growth.

– The growing emphasis on governing and raising awareness about these tests and testing by governments in different countries has resulted in the rapid acceptance of these testing worldwide.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to maintain its supremacy in the overall specimen validity testing market, throughout the forecast period. This is owing to factors such as the growing drug abuse population in the region. The government has developed stringent guidelines to address adulteration of the drug screening product is a key contributor to the SVT industry in North America. Another factor contributing to the development of the SVT industry in North America is the emergence of a growing number of industries and an increasing number of pre-employment and random drug testing at work place is further driving the growth of the specimen validity testing market and responsible for ensuring the dominance of the region.

The specimen validity testing market is highly competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. And some prominent players are vigorously making collaborations, acquisition, and launching new products with the other companies to consolidate their market positions across the globe. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Alere Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, LabCorp, American Bio Medica Corporation, and Premier Biotech, Inc.

The research report on the global Specimen Validity Testing Market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason, it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies. The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a thorough explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

