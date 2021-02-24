3D Animation Market Size, Growth, Trends | Industry Analysis Report, 2021-2027

3D Animation Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate 3D Animation Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

Major market players in the media and entertainment sectors are suing 3D animation technologies and software such as motion graphics, 3D modeling, visual effects, 3D rendering, and special effects to create films which is powering the development for 3D animation market.

3D animation is a procedure of creating or developing 3D dimensional moving pictures in a digital surrounding. 3D animation has undergone many enhancements in late years. The trend supporting 3D animation is continuously increasing. 3D animation is increasing at the quickest rate in the entertainment and media sector. This tech offers view in different angles and projections, making it look lively.

By technology, the global 3D animation market is divided into 3D modeling, motion graphics, 3D rendering, visual effects (VFX), and others. By service, the global 3D animation market is divided into consulting, support and maintenance, integration and deployment, and education and training. By deployment, the global 3D animation market is divided into on-premises and on-demand. By verticals, the global 3D animation market is divided into media and entertainment, construction and architecture, healthcare and lifesciences, manufacturing, education and academia, and others.

In the service section, the education and training services section is predicted to develop at the max rate in the 3D animation market. There many software training centers and educational institutions all over the world providing certifications, full-time training courses, and seasonal camps for gamers, artists, and animators. This is because there is an elevated requirement for professional 3D modelers, animators, gaming developers, and graphic designers.

By technology type, the visual effects section is predicted to develop with the max pace in the 3D animation market. Visualization via visual imagery is one of the well-organized methods to communicate both concrete and abstract ideas. The growth of animation has led to enhanced visualization. It comprises integration of artificial imageries and actual video footages to make scenes that seem realistic. The visual effects (VFX) tech assists in creating creative effects in logo, brand advertisement, and product promotion. Besides gaming and cinema, VFX is used in information visualization, scientific visualization, visual analytics, systems visualization, product visualization, and similar other fields.

3D Animation Companies:

The major players included in the global 3D animation market forecast are,

Image Metrics, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Pixologic, Inc.

Corel Corporation.

NewTek, Inc.

Maxon Computer

SideFX.

Toon Boom Animation Inc.

Trimble Inc

Foundry Visionmongers Ltd

Sony Corporation

Adobe Systems Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

3D Animation Market Key Market Segments:

By Technology: 3D Modeling, Motion Graphics, 3D Rendering, Visual Effects (VFX), Others

By Service: Consulting, Support and Maintenance, Integration and Deployment, Education and Training

By Deployment: On-Premises, On-Demand

By Verticals: Media and Entertainment, Construction and Architecture, Healthcare and Lifesciences, Manufacturing, Education and Academia, Others

Increase In The Requirement Of 3D Animation Software For Making 3D Animation Films Is Powering The Market Growth All Over The World

The requirement for 3D animation is credited to the increasing demand for 3D visualization, increasing acceptance of visual effects technology (VFX) in movies, 3D mobile applications, and 3D gaming, along with growing trend of digital marketing. Increase in the requirement of 3D animation software for making 3D animation films is powering the market growth all over the world. For example, major market players in the media and entertainment sectors such as DreamWorks Animation, The Walt Disney Company, Universal Studios Inc., Warner Bros. Animation, Pixar, and others are suing 3D animation technologies and software such as motion graphics, 3D modeling, visual effects, 3D rendering, and special effects to create films which is powering the development for 3D animation market.

North America Was The Leading Area And Is Predicted To Sustain Its Dominant Position Over The Coming Period

North America was the leading area and is predicted to sustain its dominant position over the coming period. The US, in particular, is the biggest area in the North America market due to increasing acceptance of VR and motion graphics across different end use industries.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

