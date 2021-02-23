Wound Irrigation System Market Grow with a CAGR 2020-2027 Focuses On Top Companies SunMed, Westmed, Centurion Medical Products, PulseCare Medical

The global wound irrigation system market is expected to reach US$ 310.43 Mn in 2027 from US$ 238.43 Mn in 2018. The wound irrigation system market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.0% from 2019-2027.

The global wound irrigation system market by end user segments was led by hospital segment. In 2018, the hospital segment held a largest market share of 50.56 % of the wound irrigation system market, by end user. Also, the hospital segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 because of advanced treatment options for patients for chronic and hard-to-heal wounds to treat.

Wound Irrigation System Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

The major players operating in the wound irrigation system market include, Bionix Development Corporation, BSN Medical, C.R. Bard, Inc. CooperSurgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, SunMed, and Centurion Medical Products among others. The companies are involved in various growth strategies that are enabling the growth of the market as well as for the company. For instance, in February 2017, Centurion launched IRIG-8 system, a new irrigation system for wound management. The newly introduced product is being used as a substitute for traditional syringes with splash caps.

The market for wound irrigation system is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as increasing prevalence of diabetes & related chronic wounds. However negligence towards the use of wound irrigation systems is expected to act as major restraining factor for the growth of the market. In addition, investment in research and development activities for the development of better and advanced products and technologies to be used in the healthcare industry offer great growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Also the future trend such as product development is expected to drive the market in coming years.

An elderly population is a group of people aged 65 and over. Population aging is poised to become one of the most significant social transformations of the twenty-first century. According to data provided by the United Nations, in 2017, there were approximately 962 million people aged 60 or over across the globe, that consists of 13 percent of the total population across the world. The community that is 60 years and above is growing at a rate of about 3 percent annually. Worldwide, the number of individuals above 80 years of age is expected to triple by 2050. Process of wound healing is extended in the aging population. Hence, the factors mentioned above are expected to fuel the demand for wound irrigation systems market during the coming years.

To comprehend global Wound Irrigation System market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

