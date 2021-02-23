Wooden Eyewear Market Challenges, Opportunities and Emerging Trends 2021-2025

Eyes are the most important parts of the human body. There is growing interest in lightweight, non-toxic, hypoallergenic, and eco-friendly trends in the eyewear market. Eyewear with all the above features comes only with wooden eyewear. Wooden eyewear also has unique and sustainable properties unlike plastic or metal eyewear in the market. Wooden eyewear are rare and can be reused and recycled. In terms of composition, wooden eyewear are primarily made of ebony, teak, zebrawood, sandalwood, rosewood, bamboo, vera wood, walnut, and koa wood. Based on components, wooden eyewear are made of entirely wood while other wooden eyewear are made with a combination of stainless steel, plastic and other materials. Therefore, wooden eyewear can have exclusive frames or cases made of wood.

Growing trend toward fashionable, durable, and eco-friendly options are the primary drivers of the wooden eyewear. Secondly, wooden eyewear is hypoallergenic, thus eliminating allergy concerns. Hence, wooden eyewear is seeing significant demand compared to contemporary eyewear.

As consumers are willing to pay premium prices for wooden eyewear, there is scope for craftsmanship and spectacles made from high quality wood. Thus, demand for wooden eyewear is expected to increase in the coming years. Price is generally considered a way to determine the quality of eyewear; but, due to increased competition amongst handmade wooden wear, quality wooden eyewear are now available in affordable prices.

The wooden eyewear market is segmented based on user, distribution channel, and usage. Based on user, the market is segmented by men, women, and kids. By distribution channel, wooden eyewear are segmented as wholesale, retail, and online stores. Based on usage, they are segmented as dress eyewear, casual eyewear, and sports eyewear. Based on region, the market is segmented into South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Asia Pacific wooden eyewear market is estimated to expand over the next few years; however, the markets in Europe and the Americas are expected to hold the leading position in the wooden eyewear market.

To distinguish themselves from competitors, wooden eyewear makers are blending wood with metal, leather, and rubber to enhance its look and comfort. Wooden eyewear are durable. They can withstand fall, drop and dash, and are long lasting. Wooden eyewear standout for being ecofriendly and are lightweight. Based on craftsmanship, wooden eyewear offers unique features, and comes in various width and wood quality. Wooden eyewear are 100% handmade and are generally waterproof. Despite their advantages over contemporary eyewear, wooden eyewear have some flaws as well. One of the foremost drawbacks is its incapability to withstand extreme heat. But despite these limitations, the wooden eyewear market is expected to expand across the globe.

Wooden eyewear generally comes with environment friendly initiatives as it’s been manufactured from products acquired directly from nature. It is also easier to maintain and regain its originality and requires only oil or wax to retain shine and lustre. There are various agencies which provide eco-friendly certifications like Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). Thus these certifications give additional weightage to consumers to go for eco-friendly wear.

Wooden eyewear comes in various price ranges. They are generally in the range of USD 100 to USD 5000. Expensive wooden eyewear does not indicate highest quality, as the range of wooden eyewear depends on various other factors which include type of wood, brand, and craftsmanship.

Key players in the wooden eyewear industry are Tete Wood, Capital Eyewear, Drift Eyewear, iWood, M.A.D.E, Rolf Spectacles, Micro Mega, Urban Spectacles, Gold and Wood, Herrlicht, Eye Shoulda, Wood Works, FabWood, and Woodstock among others.