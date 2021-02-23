What are the Key Challenges for Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market Manufacturers?

Drones and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) systems have been extensively used during major COVID-19 (coronavirus) lockdown periods in Europe. After the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that COVID-19 situation is serious in Europe, companies in the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market are capitalizing on the demand for these surveillance systems. ANPR systems have played a crucial role to recognize suspects that have been violating lockdown norms. However, these surveillance systems and contact tracing apps have been facing the heat regarding human rights concerns over privacy of citizens.

The Liberty human rights group in the U.K. has suggested to deploy voluntary compliance with lockdown restrictions instead of ramping up coercive and oppressive tactics. As such, police authorities are increasing efforts to normalize the idea of surveillance and concerning techniques to ensure public health safety. These factors are likely to drive the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market.

Electronic Bills with Help of ANPR Systems Minimize Traffic Violation

ANPR systems are improving security and law enforcement measures in modern cities. Companies in the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market are increasing their production capabilities, as these systems are being extensively used in urban cities to identify criminals and terrorists. On the other hand, over-speeding on highways is another threat to public safety, which is being addressed by traffic control authorities. Modern ANPR systems are eliminating the need to manually record number plates of individuals.

The trend of e-challan is becoming popular in Indian cities. Manufacturers in the India automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market are increasing the availability of surveillance products at toll gates so that toll authorities can send a bill to the car associate for non-compliance of rules. Companies are innovating in products that offer both still and video footage of car associates.

Request PDF Sample For More Information@

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2913

Poor Installation and Recognition Software Key Shortcomings of ANPR Systems

The automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market is expected to expand at a favorable CAGR of ~9% during the forecast period. However, common shortcomings of ANPR systems such as failing to detect vehicles travelling over 30mph are likely to inhibit market growth. Hence, manufacturers are increasing their R&D capabilities to develop systems with advanced recognition software. For instance, Vaxtor Recognition Technologies Ltd. is increasing its marketing capabilities to publicize its product RoadPixel, which addresses common drawbacks of conventional ANPR systems.

In order to gain global recognition, companies in the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market are developing systems with an extended lifespan. These advanced systems are eliminating issues of poor on-site traffic management. As such, ANPR systems are in high demand to control unauthorized parking of vehicles. Poor installation planning and incorrect cabling can also hinder efficient functioning of ANPR systems.

High Demand for DPS-certified ANPR Systems in UAE Government Organizations

ANPR systems are becoming increasingly commonplace in parking management applications. SSK Technologies— a telecommunications service provider specializing in security and surveillance is gaining increased recognition for its services in the UAE automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market. Product manufacturers in the UAE are increasing efforts to develop software and systems that are DPS (Dubai Protective System)-certified. Companies are setting their collaboration wheels in motion to collaborate with European manufacturers in order to develop robust ANPR software and systems.

Companies in the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market are increasing their R&D muscle to develop software that reads and documents license plates without the need for a human operator. Such software are witnessing a high demand in government organizations and private businesses. The trend of real-time ANPR is being highly publicized for ensuring the safety and efficiency of companies.

Read Latest Press Release@ https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/growing-urbanization-and-towering-traffic-related-issues-are-fueling-prodigious-demand-avenues-in-cargo-bike-market-tmr-816832652.html

Next-gen Artificial & Cognitive Intelligence Technologies Transforming ANPR Industry

Manufacturers in the India automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market are focusing on meeting the demands for automated check-post management solutions. Likewise, the patented Safepro Optisense ANPR automated check-post management system aligns with the government’s Make in India movement in order to deploy vehicle tracking and vehicle profile identification. The periodical vehicle count at check posts has become increasingly important for maintaining the safety of several manufacturing facilities.

The ANPR industry is witnessing a significant transformation due to the proliferation of automation. Access control of unauthorized vehicles helps to safeguard manufacturing facilities against malicious activities of criminals. On the other hand, manufacturers in the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market are innovating in ANPR-integrated parking ticketing systems. This is being made possible with the help of artificial and cognitive intelligence technologies.