Wearable Temperature Sensors Market Insights 2021 – Panasonic Corporation, Maxim Integrated, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Inc

The Market Research on the “Wearable Temperature Sensors Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Wearable Temperature Sensors market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Wearable Temperature Sensors investments from 2021 till 2026.

The wearable temperature sensors market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.30%, during the forecast period 2021-2026.

The prominent players in the Global Wearable Temperature Sensors Market :

Panasonic Corporation, Maxim Integrated, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Inc, Infineon Technologies AG, Freescale Semiconductor Inc, Measurement Specialties Inc, General Dynamics Corporation, and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– September 2018 – Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. unveiled its Health Sensor Platform 2.0 (HSP 2.0) to create wearable solutions that enabled the monitoring of various health parameters including electrocardiogram (ECG), heart rate, and temperature monitoring. The data collected by the HSP 2.0 can be owned by the wearer, alleviating data privacy concerns and allowing users to conduct their own data analysis. Data is stored on the platform for patient evaluation or streamed to a PC for analysis.

Key Market Trends: –

Smart Watches Have Significant Growth

– Wearable temperature sensor products vary from in-the-ear to bio-stickers that can be worn on the skin for people of all age groups. With the onset of technologies such as advanced patient monitoring systems and portable health monitoring systems, demand for temperature sensors is on the rise.

– Smart watches have taken the world of wearable technology by storm due to owing features such as human comfort, convenience, security and for monitoring health conditions. As a result, smartwatches are receiving greater attention because of their facile interaction with the human body, such as monitoring heart rate, wrist pulse, motion, blood pressure, intraocular pressure, and other health-related conditions.

– In addition, real-time monitoring of body temperature is crucial for recognizing sudden adverse occurrences, such as heart attacks. Furthermore, temperature monitoring is important where physical activity is directly concerned with their accomplishment. And thus, smartwatches fulfill all these requirements which help in creating a market for smartwatches.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth because of the presence of two highly populated countries i.e. China and India. In these two countries, the increase in disposable income will act as a supplement for the growth of the wearable temperature sensors market.

– With the increasing smartphone sales in Asia-Pacific, it is evident that cellphones have become an integral part of life for many peoples residing here. Moreover, advancements in technologies have been encouraging the wearable manufacturers to come up with innovative ideas to embed the sensors into smartwatches and monitor the changes using Android and iOS apps. Thus, the rising trend of the smart wearable and is expected to make these countries key revenue pockets for this market.

– Moreover, cheap products launched in China and India coupled with the rising pool of chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes are also the major factors in the development of this market.

