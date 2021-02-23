Wearable Sensors For Animal Health Management Market is Driven by Growing Concerns about Animal Health

Wearable Sensors for Animal Health Management Market: Overview

The prevalence of zoonotic diseases that is, the transmission of a disease from vertebrate animals to humans is increasing at a rapid rate. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are over 200 known types of zoonoses. To avoid the transmission of such diseases, the health monitoring of animals is an essential factor.

To monitor a large swathe of animals is difficult manually. For this purpose, technologies like wearable sensors are gaining immense popularity. Hence, based on all these factors, the wearable sensors for animal health management market may record notable growth across the forecast period of 2020-2030.

These sensors are largely used for treatment behavior monitoring and medical diagnosis. The wearable sensors are used in animal farms, veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals, and others. Livestock monitoring is also an essential application of wearable sensors and this may generate profitable growth for the wearable sensors for animal health management market.

This report on the wearable sensors for animal health management market enlightens the stakeholders and CXOs about the recent developments and the current scenario. The changing market dynamics have been presented in the report in a detailed and precise manner so that the stakeholders can grasp every point without any difficulty and take steps accordingly.

The report also contains details about the COVID-19 impact on the wearable sensors for animal health management market and the vital threats that the wearable sensors for animal health management market may face between 2020 and 2030.

Wearable Sensors for Animal Health Management Market: Competitive Analysis

The wearable sensor for animal health management market comprises numerous players vying for the dominant position in terms of revenues and consumer base. Based on this factor, the market can be classified into the highly fragmented category.

Observing the escalating demand for these sensors, various investment firms are investing in this market. This aspect helps in boosting the research and development activities of the players, thus leading to the discovery of novel insights. These discoveries lead to innovations that lead to the upgradation of wearable sensors or the creation of new sensors.

Some well-established participants in the wearable sensors for animal health management market are Voyce Health, PetPace, Vital Herd, Monnit Corp., Felcana, AGL Technology, Cainthus, Telit, Inovotec Animal Care, Zoetis, Connecterra, and Sol Chip.

Wearable Sensors for Animal Health Management Market: Studies and Trials

The wearable sensors for animal health management market are abuzz with novel technologies and advancements. Intensive research is conducted for introducing novel devices. Here are some prominent studies and research activities that have the potential to increase the growth rate of wearable sensors for animal health management market.

Livestock: In one study, 2200 dairy cows were fitted with smart ear tags and a radio identification antenna. Smart feeders were also installed for capturing health data. The smart ear tags recorded the amount of nutrients and minerals the cows consumed each time when it went to the feeder for eating. This helped to monitor the cows proficiently and an improvement in health was observed. Such studies invite great growth advancements.

Chicken: Trials were recently conducted for testing a new sensor technology. This sensor can detect blood-sucking mites on the back of the chicken, thus leading to improvement in the health of the chicken.

Pigs: A study was conducted to monitor and identify diseases among pigs early through digital sensors. These sensors will also help in reducing antibiotic use on pigs.

Wearable Sensors for Animal Health Management Market: Geographical Analysis

North America may gain magnanimous growth for the wearable sensors for animal health management market due to the growing concerns about animal health. Europe may emerge as the second-largest regional growth contributor while Asia Pacific may record rapid growth as it is the dominant meat supplier to the western countries.

