Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market to reach US$ 132 Bn by 2027

The global video surveillance and VSaaS market is projected to reach value of US$ 131.9 Bn by 2027 from ~US$ 41.2 Bn in 2019, expanding at a CAGR of ~16% from 2019 to 2027. Expansion of the video surveillance and VSaaS market can be attributed to technological advancements in high-resolution perfect imaging and video analytics, and increasing government interest in smart cities. Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global video surveillance and VSaaS market, followed by North America, during the forecast period.

Advanced High-resolution Perfect Imaging and Video Analytics Fuel Market Growth

A significant number of cameras are employed in video surveillance systems to be deployed in industries with huge infrastructure. Rise in the number of IP cameras with higher resolution is leading to the need for more storage. Scalability of security systems not only requires an increased number of cameras, but also demands access to more storage and computing power. This has led to the rise of cloud-based storage and therefore, acts as a driver for the expansion of the market. Issues related to video storage and analysis can be overcome by utilizing hosted/managed services and video analytics offered through the VSaaS platform. VSaaS solutions offer increased scalability at reduced cost. Furthermore, VSaaS offers users with the option to add additional services to their video surveillance system such as remote viewing capability and monitoring the health of the surveillance system itself to check for possible damage to cameras, cables, etc. Hence, technological advancements in high-resolution perfect imaging and video analytics is driving the video surveillance and VSaaS market worldwide.

Adoption of Hosted Video Surveillance Services in SMEs to Offer Growth Opportunities

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are expected to be a potentially significant segment of the video surveillance and VSaaS market, due to increasing need for SMEs to adopt electronic surveillance in the light of security threats. Existing and emerging SMEs are anticipated to adopt VSaaS, as installation and maintenance cost of hosted video surveillance services is low compared to traditional video surveillance. In VSaaS, installation of cameras are carried out at the user’s site, whereas video is streamed to the systems at the provider’s facilities. Video is viewed over the web and hence, the need to implement specialized software is eliminated. VSaaS is projected to be suitable as SMEs, due to budget constraints, hesitate to increase manpower. Therefore, they are likely to prefer a one-stop solution for their security needs, resulting in an opportunity for the VSaaS market. Hence, SMEs adopting hosted video surveillance services is expected to provide an opportunity to the market in the near future.

High Demand for IP-based Video Surveillance and VSaaS

The video surveillance and VSaaS market has been segmented based on component, type, end user, and region. In terms of component, the video surveillance and VSaaS market has been segmented into hardware which includes cameras, recorders & storage, encoders, and monitors; the software segment includes video analytics and video management software (VMS); and service segment, which includes hosted, managed, and hybrid. The hardware segment is expected to hold the largest market share by the end of 2019. In terms of type, the video surveillance and VSaaS market has been divided into analog video surveillance and VSaaS and IP-based video surveillance and VSaaS. The IP-based video surveillance and VSaaS segment is expected to hold the dominant market share by the end of 2019. Based on industry, the video surveillance and VSaaS market has been divided into residential, retail, business organizations, transportation, government buildings, hospitality, industrial, stadiums, and others. The transportation segment is expected to hold a major market share by the end of 2019. The retail segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of ~24% from 2019 to 2027.

Asia Pacific Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market to Expand Rapidly

In terms of region, the global video surveillance and VSaaS market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific led the global video surveillance and VSaaS market, accounting for a substantial share in 2018 with China, India, Japan, and Australia being the major markets for video surveillance and VSaaS in the region. The video surveillance and VSaaS market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a major share of the global market by the end of 2019. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~19% during the forecast period.

The video surveillance and VSaaS market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is projected to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global video surveillance and VSaaS market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries that offer considerable opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of geographic analysis of the video surveillance and VSaaS market.

Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market: Competition Landscape

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global video surveillance and VSaaS market. Key players profiled in the report include Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Agent Video Intelligence Ltd, Honeywell Security Group, D-Link Systems, Inc., Genetec, Inc., Panasonic System Networks Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH.

