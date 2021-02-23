Veterinary Pain Management Drug Market Worth CAGR +5% by 2028|| Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bayer AG, Zoetis, Merck, Elanco, Aratana Therapeutics, Norbrook
Global Veterinary Pain Management Drug Market is expected a CAGR of +6% during the forecast period of 2021-2028.
Veterinarians may prescribe NSAIDs as one part of the total plan for pain relief, provided the animal does not have kidney, liver, blood clotting, or stomach problems. Corticosteroids (such as prednisone and cortisol) also reduce inflammation and provide pain relief.
For many animals, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are useful as part of a pain management regimen after surgery or to relieve chronic pain, such as that caused by osteoarthritis. Carprofen, firocoxib, and meloxicam are some examples of drugs in this class.
Veterinary Pain Management Drug Market research report yields a study on the current status of the market, covers market size with respect to valuation as sales volume, and providing a precise prediction of the market scenario during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. Veterinary Pain Management Drug Market report also focuses on the product, application, Manufacturers, Suppliers, and regional segments of the market.
Key Players of Global Veterinary Pain Management Drug Market:
- Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)
- Norbrook Laboratories (UK)
- Ceva (US)
- Eltech K-Laser (Italy)
- Zoetis (US)
- Elanco (US)
- Assisi Animal Health (US)
- Bayer AG (Germany)
- Chanelle Pharma Group (Ireland)
- Merck Animal Health (US)
- Vetoquinol S.A. (France)
- Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (UK)
Global Veterinary Pain Management Drug Market report sustain a complete study of the key factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market. The research report provides to understand the outlook and prospects for the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about its market size. This research report serves as a database for analysis and information for every facet of the market, including regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
Global Veterinary Pain Management Drug Market segmentation by type:
- livestock animals
- companion animals
Global Veterinary Pain Management Drug Market segmentation by application:
- postoperative pain
- joint pain
- cancer
Global Veterinary Pain Management Drug Market segmentation by region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle east & Africa
The scope of Global Veterinary Pain Management Drug Market report yields from market scenarios to comparative analysis between players, cost and profitability aspects in important regions. The numerical data presented is backed up by statistical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter Five Forces Analysis, BCG Matrix, Peer Group Analysis and PESTLE.
