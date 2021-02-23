Vehicle Tracking System Market Expected to Exhibit Huge Expansion in Future

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, “Vehicle Tracking System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The vehicle tracking system market is emerging and is projected to witness notable growth during the forecast period (2020–2030). The growing demand for fleet telematics solutions is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market across the world. With the help of these solutions, vehicle fleet operators can track their vehicles and analyze them on several parameters, including performance, location, and fuel consumption.”

The growing demand for fleet telematics solutions in the logistics and transportation industries is boosting the growth of the vehicle tracking system market across the world. Several government organizations have made regulations with respect to the installation of tracking systems in both passenger and commercial vehicles, keeping in view the safety of drivers and passengers. Moreover, the increasing adoption of car rental and leasing services in developing countries is encouraging rental companies to install trackers in their fleets. Furthermore, cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) and autonomous vehicle technologies largely depend on global positioning system (GPS)-based location trackers for accurate results. Such factors are propelling the adoption of vehicle tracking systems, globally.

Some of the key players operating in the global vehicle tracking system market are ATrack Technology Inc., CalAmp Corporation, Cartrack, Concox Information & Technology Co. Ltd., Geotab Inc., Garmin Ltd., Laird Ltd., Laipac Technology Inc., Maestro Wireless Solutions Ltd., ORBCOMM Inc., Meitrack Group, Sierra Wireless S.A., Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Starcom Systems Ltd., Suntech International Ltd., TomTom International B.V., Verizon Communications Inc., Trackimo Inc., and Xirgo Technologies LLC.

The report also covers country-wise vehicle tracking system market analysis. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Russia, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, the U.A.E., South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.