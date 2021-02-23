Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communications Market Industry Trends And Analysis – Growth Revenue And Cost Analysis With Key Company’s Profiles, Forecast To 2027

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communications Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2024

The vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications market is expected to see significant growth during the forecast period 2018-2024. Some of the major drivers behind the growth will be stringent safety rules & regulations by government bodies, increased demand for connectivity and development of autonomous vehicles.

The ‘Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communications Market’ research report delivers a comprehensive analysis on the newest market drivers. The report also offers extracts regarding statistics, market valuation and revenue estimates, which further strengthens its status in the competitive spectrum and growth trends embraced by leading manufacturers in the business.

Today’s automotive industry are dramatically changing, triggered by development in emerging markets, autonomous functionality coupled with advanced connectivity capabilities is enabling new vehicle driving models. Growing rapid adoption of connected car concept is one of the leading factors to the implementation of V2X (Vehicle to Everything) communication platforms in autonomous vehicles manufactured. V2X (Vehicle to Everything) communication allows the vehicle to connect and communicate with road infrastructures, buildings, pedestrians, vehicles, and others to have better understanding and communication of the surrounding and respond accordingly to the extreme cases vehicles and drivers encounter daily. Growing main concern of road safety, high demand for self-driven autonomous vehicles, real-time information demand during mobility are the main key factors driving the V2X communication market during the forecast period. V2X communication also holds a great potential for traffic management and reducing greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles.

Scope of Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communications Market Reports

Global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communications market report is segmented on the basis of communication type, and by regional & country level. Based upon communication type, global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communications market is classified as Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle to Pedestrian (V2P) / DSRC Equipped Smartphones, Vehicle to Home (V2H) and In Vehicle (IN-V).

The regions covered in this Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communications market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle east & Africa. On the basis of country level, a market of Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communications is sub divided in to U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players Analysis:

General Motors Co

Toyota Motor Co

Volkswagen AG

BMW AG

Daimler AG

Arada Systems

Autotalks Ltd.

Cohda Wireless

Denso Corporation

Delphi Automotive

eTrans Systems

Kapsch TrafficCom

Qualcomm

Savari

Others

Market Dynamics:

Growing concerns about passenger safety has compelled automobile manufacturers to install the various driver assistance systems and focus on improving the integration of passive safety systems with active safety systems, especially ACC, AEBS, BSD, LDWS, and NVS. ADAS essentially consists of sub-systems and features that work independently or are combined to provide assistance. This assistance is not just restricted to safety; it can also include comfort as well. Growing ADAS market is driving the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communications Market during the forecast period. Growing Craze and investment of big players are driving the autonomous vehicles demand. Google is leading the race in terms of developing an autonomous vehicle and is expected to commercialize the vehicle by 2021. It is estimated that around 16% of the new vehicles sold in 2030 will be autonomous vehicles. This will fuel the growth of the global automotive V2X market.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the market with highest market share due to the high adoption by the Americas is attributed to the high preference toward wireless connectivity for safety-related purposes and the rising baby boomer population. Europe constituted the major share, and countries like Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK are the major contributors to the automotive V2X market in Europe. These countries witness high penetration of luxury cars.

Asia Pacific Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communications market is witnessed with strong growth rate due to the growing demand for premium vehicles equipped with connectivity solutions, especially in India and China, is expected to boost the market.

Key Benefits:

Global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communications market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communications market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communications market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communications market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communications Market Segmentation:

By Communication type Analysis

Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V)

Between Cars

Vehicle-to-motorcycle

Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Grid Communication

Convenience services (Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) and Electronic Parking Payment (EPP). ETC and EPP via DSRC-equipped solutions etc.)

Vehicle to Pedestrian (V2P) / DSRC Equipped Smartphones

Vehicle to Home (V2H)

In Vehicle (IN-V)

By Types of Connectivity

Embedded

Integrated

Tethered solutions

By Region:

North America U. S Canada

Europe U. K. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Continued……

