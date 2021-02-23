Understanding Impact of COVID-19 on Bio-based Butanol Market

Global Bio-based Butanol Market: Overview

Bio-butanol refers to an alcohol, which finds utilization as a fuel or an organic solvent. It is prepared through fermentation of starch, sugar or cellulose such as wood, beet, corn, and wheat. With the rise in population, there is an augmented demand for energy and the need for alternative sources is also expected to rise. As such, being an environment-friendly source, bio-butanol is likely to emerge as one of the promising sources of energy. This factor is likely to support growth of the global bio-based butanol market over the timeframe of analysis.

Product, application and region are the three important parameters based on which the global bio-based butanol market has been categorized.

Global Bio-based Butanol Market: Notable Developments

The global bio-based butanol market is a highly fragmented one due to the presence of many leading market players. These players are competing against each other on the basis of new products utilizing strategic alliances and new technology. Government policies across the globe mandate use of environment-friendly biofuels, which is likely to augur well for the growth of the market players in the years to come.

Some well-known organizations in the global bio-based butanol market include the below-mentioned:

Bioenergy International

Gevo, Inc.

Green Biologics Limited

BASF SE

Cobalt Technologies

Global Bio-based Butanol Market: Key Trends

The global bio-based butanol market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Increased Demand for Environment-friendly Fuels Bolster Demand in the Market

Utilization of bio-butanol in the reduction of carbon emissions is likely to emerge as one of the important growth factors for the global bio-based butanol market. Population is increasing at a rapid pace, which is likely to pollute the environment more. As such, there is a rising need to control the pollution, which is why the global bio-based butanol market is likely to gain traction over the timeframe of analysis.

Global Bio-based Butanol Market: Geographical Analysis

Europe and North America to exhibit high growth over the period of analysis due to the presence of strict environmental regulations and government support for utilization of bio-based products. In addition, rising demand for eco-friendly paints and coatings in Asia Pacific is anticipated to bolster growth of the market in Asia Pacific

