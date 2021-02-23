Ultrasonic Flow Meters Market Competitive Analysis and Global Research 2021-2026

The Market Research on the “Ultrasonic Flow Meters Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Ultrasonic Flow Meters market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Ultrasonic Flow Meters investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Ultrasonic Flow Meters market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.14% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The prominent players in the Global Ultrasonic Flow Meters Market :

Baker Hughes Company (GE), Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Badger Meter Inc., Omega Engineering Inc (Spectris plc), and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– July 2020 – KROHNE Group launched OPTISONIC 6300 V2 ultrasonic flowmeter with a stationary, clamp-on design ideal for a wide range of systems. The flowmeter allows users to measure flow anywhere necessary, all while processes continue. The latest features include a viscosity range of up to 200 cSt and a next-generation signal converter for enhanced application range.

– February 2020 – Endress+Hauser announced Proline Prosonic Flow G 300/500 flow meter. The Prosonic Flow G is ideal for demanding applications, measuring both dry and wet gases with precision at 0.5%, and reliability across process and ambient conditions that fluctuate significantly. Prosonic Flow G measuring system being developed following IEC 61508 (SIL), enables usage across multiple safety-related applications.

Key Market Trends: –

Waste and Wastewater is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– Ultrasonic flow meters are amongst the widely used flowmeters today across potential end-use industries. These flow meters generate superior results as they rely on a measurement principle that is non-intrusive and produces less pressure loss, provided the conditions are suitable for their use. Ultrasonic flowmeters can be used on all commercially available pipe sizes in water treatment plants. In industrial environments, ultrasonic flow meters are primarily used in water & wastewater management. Decades of ongoing R&D in sensors and signal processing have resulted in a sophisticated flow meter integrated optimally into highly complex applications using measuring, controlling, and regulating technology.

– Major companies are providing ultrasound flow meters for water applications. For example, NIVUS offers one of the cost-efficient, ultrasound-based Type OCM Doppler systems, which cover the full range of measurement and control tasks of standard water and wastewater applications. It is the solution of choice for whenever the discharge of extraneous water needs to be determined or billing purposes. The NivuFlow 750 instrument series utilizes the scientific hydraulic models for significantly accurate determination of flow rates.

– Aguas de Saltillo is a water utility plant, responsible for supplying drinking water to residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Saltillo and treating the wastewater. The utility is a public-private partnership of the city and Aguas de Barcelona, a Spanish company dedicated to providing water services across four continents. It further incorporated smart flow meter, offered by JAR electronics, a Siemens Mexico distribution partner. It is equipped with an integrated GSM/GPRS wireless communication module and an optional radiometric transmitter.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Fastest Growth

– The water and wastewater management sector is dominating in multiple countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Countries like China, India, and those in Southeast Asia are witnessing rapid urbanization and industrial development, driving the need for adequate power generation, water supply, and wastewater treatment solutions. According to WHO, reducing wastewater generation and implementing on-site sewage and wastewater technology are two strategies that can improve wastewater management. Singapores Tuas Desalination Plant (TDP), the first desalination plant owned and operated by PUB, Singapores National Water Agency, has won international recognition in 2019 for its ecologically sustainable use technologies in the treatment process.

– In February 2019, SUEZ NWS formed a joint venture with Zhuhai Huigang Urban Resources Development Co. Ltd, in building and operating a WWTP with a daily capacity of 25 thousand ton, to treat the industrial wastewater generated by the several industrial companies located in the petrochemical park of the Zhuhai Gaolan Port Economic Zone. Furthermore, the Water Environment Partnership in Asia (WEPA) plans for the contribution in improving the water environment by offering knowledge and information necessary for the enhancement of water environment governance. These factors have significantly are expected to contribute to the market growth of ultrasonic flowmeters in the region substantially.

– In October 2019, AMS, Qingdao iESLab Electronic Co., Ltd., and Jiangxi Water Group Co., Ltd., collaborated to extend their China Water Utilities Platform, an industrial alliance formed for the promotion related to the benefits of ultrasonic water metering and NB-IoT technologies based on Ali Cloud. Jiangxi Water Group Co., Ltd needs high-precision, real-time data for a clear picture regarding the customer usage to significantly manage its water distribution infrastructure and services to approximately 10 million households. As the first water companies to install city-wide ultrasonic water meters in China, the company will use new water meter designs based on AMS ultrasonic flow measurement solutions connected to the utility with an NB-IoT wireless network.

